Meeting Sachin Tendulkar after winning an Olympic medal is my dream: Pramod Bhagat

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, India's top para-badminton players Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat spoke about many interesting things. They shared the details of their friendship, their dreams and talked about their role models.

I don't want to meet Sachin Tendulkar before winning an Olympic medal: Pramod Bhagat

Sukant Kadam has been one of the most successful para-badminton players to emerge from India. When asked about his childhood role model, the Maharashtra-based player talked about Virender Sehwag.

"In my early days, I was a big fan of Virender Sehwag. He used to score 200s and 300s effortlessly. He was very fearless, and I had even seen one of his interviews from the time when he did not have a good command of the English language. Even I belong to a rural area, so I was delighted to see him speaking in Hindi after receiving the Man of the Match award," he said.

Kadam added that Sehwag's fearless approach awed him. Next, Pramod Bhagat answered the same question. He mentioned that he had never met his role model Sachin Tendulkar, but he aimed to meet him after winning an Olympic medal.

"My role model is Sachin Tendulkar. I played a lot of cricket in my childhood. Tendulkar's sportsman spirit touched my heart. In one of my interviews, I had told that after winning an Olympic medal, I want to meet Sachin Tendulkar. I don't know whether he read this news or not, but meeting him after making the country proud is my dream," said the Para-Badminton World Championships bronze medalist.

Lastly, Pramod Bhagat clarified that he would meet Sachin Tendulkar only after winning an Olympic medal because he wished to be praised by his role model.