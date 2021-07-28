Mia Blichfeldt: All you need to know about PV Sindhu's next opponent

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made her mark on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics as she successfully qualified for the pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngang Yi Cheun 21-9, 21-17 in a match that lasted 35 minutes. The win set her up for a clash against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

The matchup will be a repeat of the Thailand Open, where Sindhu lost to Mia in the first round. It will be interesting to see how the Rio Olympics silver medalist responds to the Danish shuttler this time. Before the match, here are a few details about Mia Blichfeldt.

Mia Blichfeldt has multiple Mixed Team Championship medals to her name

Mia Blichfeldt started playing competitively in 2013. She represented Denmark in the World Junior Championships until 2015 and was also part of the Youth Olympics team. The Danish shuttler has won four mixed team gold medals at the European Championships.

Mia Blichfeldt's individual performances

The Danish shuttler won her first individual title at the age of 16. She defeated Russia's Olga Golovanova in the final of the Norwegian International. The next year, she became the Danish National Champion. Earlier this year, she reached the semifinals at the Thailand Open. Blichfeldt has looked really sharp this year and could prove to be a dangerous opponent for Sindhu in the pre-quarters.

History between PV Sindhu and Mia Blichfeldt

PV Sindhu and Mia Blichfeldt have faced each other five times. With an H2H record of 4-1, Sindhu is the favorite to win the Olympic matchup. However, the Dane showed her class when the two shuttlers met in the Thailand Open. Mia Blichfeldt defeated the former world champion 16-21, 26-24, 21-13 in a match that lasted 74 minutes.

Later this year, Sindhu defeated the Dane 21-12, 21-5 in the Swiss Open semi-final.

As the two meet for a third time this year, Sindhu will have to play like the world champion she is to advance to the next round.

When will the pre-quarterfinal match between Mia Blichfeldt and PV Sindhu be played?

The pre-quarterfinal between the two shuttlers will take place on July 30. All the games will start at 5:30 AM IST. There is no confirmation yet on the timings of this pre-quarterfinal match.

