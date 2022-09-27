National Games 2022: PV Sindhu still recovering from ankle injury, to attend opening ceremony only

Indian badminton flag bearer and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will only be a mere spectator at the National Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist has withdrawn from the event as she is yet to recover from an ankle injury sustained at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

However, Sindhu will be in attendance for the grand opening ceremony of the National Games 2022, scheduled for Thursday (September 29).

The badminton event at the 36th National Games will take place from October 1 to 6 in Surat.

Surat and Ahmedabad, along with Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, are the six host cities for the National Games. Around 8,000 athletes will take part in 36 sporting disciplines in the Games.

Stress facture rules Sindhu out of National Games 2022

PV Sindhu at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (Credits: Getty)

Sindhu suffered a stress fracture to her left ankle at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She went on to play the final under painkillers and beat Canada's Michelle Li to claim the gold medal. Her pain management technique, in consultation with her physio and doctors at CWG 2022, was a conservative treatment that included icing and strapping the area.

Afterwards, Sindhu withdrew her name from the World Badminton Championships and is out of action.

As per sources, Sindhu's MRI scan and review is scheduled for the first week of October. The entire rehab process will also witness Sindhu's father PV Ramana, a former volleyball player with experience of handling ankle injuries.

Sindhu said missing out on competing at the National Games was unfortunate, but was excited for the Badminton games.

“It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented Telangana. The National Games is a great opportunity for all the athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting."

Sindhu's next major challenges are the 2022 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

