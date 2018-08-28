Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold at Asian Games 

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.25K   //    28 Aug 2018, 09:26 IST

India's Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Asian Games with his personal best throw of 88.06m in Men's Javelin Throw Final in Jakarta on Monday. Neeraj has become just the second athlete after legend Milkha Singh to have won a Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the same year. Neeraj got his maiden Commonwealth games medal in GoldCoast Australia earlier this year. 

Harayana's Neeraj Chopra broke his personal best and national record to win the Asian Games gold medal. 

India's Neeraj Chopra wins gold with his personal best throw of 88.06m in Men's Javelin Throw Final
India's Neeraj Chopra wins gold with his personal best throw of 88.06m in Men's Javelin Throw Final

In his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra threw 3.46m to take top spot but his second throw was deemed foul. Neeraj took an unassailable lead in the third throw of 88.06m. The amazing part of the event was that no one among his opponents came even close to his mark of the worst throw. 

Neeraj has brought India the 8th medal in the athletics, second to Shooting with 9 medals. Indian athletes have surely performed well at the Asian Games, having won medals in different events. 

In other athletics results of the day, India's Neena Varakil wins silver after leaping a distance of 6.51m in Women's Long Jump Final in Indonesia. Also, India's Dharun Ayyasamy grabbed a silver medal in 400m hurdles clocking 48.96 seconds. 

Indian boxer Vikas got the better of Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed 5-0 (by unanimous verdict) in the Men's 75kg Round-of-16 bout. 

Indin women's Badminton player PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal scripted history by becoming the first Indian women to bring a medal in the Women's singles event and a medal in the individual event to India after a gap of 36 years.

Saina Nehwal lost her semifinal match in straight sets to settle for a Bronze but PV Sindhu defeated world no. 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 to progress to the finals. Sindhu has assured India at least a Silver medal.

