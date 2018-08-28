Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold at Asian Games

India's Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Asian Games with his personal best throw of 88.06m in Men's Javelin Throw Final in Jakarta on Monday. Neeraj has become just the second athlete after legend Milkha Singh to have won a Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the same year. Neeraj got his maiden Commonwealth games medal in GoldCoast Australia earlier this year.

Harayana's Neeraj Chopra broke his personal best and national record to win the Asian Games gold medal.

In his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra threw 3.46m to take top spot but his second throw was deemed foul. Neeraj took an unassailable lead in the third throw of 88.06m. The amazing part of the event was that no one among his opponents came even close to his mark of the worst throw.

Neeraj has brought India the 8th medal in the athletics, second to Shooting with 9 medals. Indian athletes have surely performed well at the Asian Games, having won medals in different events.

Unstoppable @Neeraj_chopra1 shatters a national record to claim a 🥇in men's Javelin Throw at the #ASIANGAMES2018. His consistent performance speaks volumes about his hard work! WAY TO GO NEERAJ 🎉🎉🌟🌟 #KheloIndia

In other athletics results of the day, India's Neena Varakil wins silver after leaping a distance of 6.51m in Women's Long Jump Final in Indonesia. Also, India's Dharun Ayyasamy grabbed a silver medal in 400m hurdles clocking 48.96 seconds.

And India takes home another medal in athletics! V. Neena snatches a 🥈in the women's Long Jump finals with a 6.51m leap! What a brilliant day for Indian athletics today. Keep the medals coming in Champions! #ASIANGAMES2018 🇮🇳🎉🎊 #KheloIndia

Indian boxer Vikas got the better of Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed 5-0 (by unanimous verdict) in the Men's 75kg Round-of-16 bout.

Indin women's Badminton player PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal scripted history by becoming the first Indian women to bring a medal in the Women's singles event and a medal in the individual event to India after a gap of 36 years.

Saina Nehwal lost her semifinal match in straight sets to settle for a Bronze but PV Sindhu defeated world no. 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 to progress to the finals. Sindhu has assured India at least a Silver medal.