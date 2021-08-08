16-year-old Indian girl Tasnim Mir emerges Bulgarian Junior Open International Badminton champion

Teenage sensation Tasnim Mir emerged as champion in the Bulgarian Junior Open International Series Badminton Championship in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria on Sunday.

In a one-sided Under-19 girls singles final, top seed Tasnim Mir outclassed second seed Mariia Golubeva of Russia 21-10, 21-12 in 25 minutes to clinch the crown.

The World No. 4 in the Under-19 girls singles, Tasnim dominated her Russian opponent from the beginning and did not give her any chance to make a comeback.

Tasnim, the two-time Asian U-15 champion, did not lose a single game throughout the competition and stamped her authority in style.

This is her third title in the Under-19 category after winning in Dubai and Nepal before. Overall, it was Tasnim’s fifth international title.

Sixteen-year-old Tasnim got off to a flying start and established a big lead early in the game. Displaying her brilliance throughout, she maintained the lead and wrapped up the first game quite easily at 21-10.

She did not let up in the second game and continued her powerful display to finish the match in just 25 minutes against Golubeva, who is World No. 5 in the U-19 singles.

Good to make a comeback with a triumph: Tasnim Mir

Tasnim was playing a tournament for the first time in a while because of the pandemic. She said it is a nice feeling to win the title after a comeback. Not conceding a single game in the tournament has boosted her confidence.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, she said:

“I am happy with my performance in this tournament. Although I won easily, almost all my opponents were competitive and strong with a good height advantage. Since I was playing well, I did not face any difficulty. I would now like to concentrate in the seniors’ category and start performing there as well. I am thankful to my coach Edwin Iriawan for the improvement in my game.”

16-year-old Tasnim Mir at the podium in Bulgaria on Sunday

The Gujarat teenager said she is likely to play women’s singles next month at the seniors’ tournament in Greece and Ukraine.

“I will go back to Guwahati to train at the Assam Badminton Association Academy to prepare for next month’s tournaments. The competition will be tough for the seniors. So I want to be ready for the bigger challenges ahead,” said Tasnim, who hails from Mehsana, around 50 kms from Ahmedabad.

Tasnim, who had represented the Ahmedabad Smash Masters in the Premier Badminton League, is supported by OGQ and is also part of the Central Government’s TOPS scheme.

The pair of Tasnim and Ayan Rashid bagged the bronze medal in the U-19 mixed doubles category.

Tasnim Mir and Ayan Rashid (right) bagged bronze medal in the U-19 mixed doubles

Tasnim Mir’s road to triumph

First round: 1-Tasnim Mir bt Mihaela Chepisheva (Bulgaria) 21-13, 21-11 (24 minutes)

Second round: 1-Tasnim Mir bt Caitlyn De Bree (Belgium) 21-8, 21-9 (21 minutes)

Quarter-final: 1-Tasnim Mir bt 8-Alisa Kironda (Russia) 21-9, 21-8 (28 minutes)

Semi-final: 1-Tasnim Mir bt 5-Aleksandra Chushkina (Russia) 21-9, 21-17 (37 minutes)

Final: 1-Tasnim Mir bt 2-Mariia Golubeva (Russia) 21-10, 21-12 (25 minutes).

Edited by SANJAY K K