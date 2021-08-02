The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will launch its much-awaited domestic season with the first BAI Series Senior Badminton tournament in Bengaluru from August 27 to September 3, 2021.

According to the official circular, which was released on Monday by the BAI, the governing body of sports in the country will conduct back-to-back tournaments in Bengaluru.

The second BAI Series Senior tournament will begin on September 4 and will end on September 11.

Both tournaments will be organized by the Karnataka State Badminton Association (KBA) under the auspices of BAI and will be held at the KBA Stadium, Jasma Bhavan Road, Vasanth Nagar.

BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid released the official circular and sent it to all the affiliated state units on Monday. The prize money for the tourney will be Rs 10 lakh.

The qualifiers will be held from August 27 to 30, while the main draw will be played from August 31 to September 3.

For the second tourney, qualifiers will start on September 4, while the main draw will commence on September 8.

There will be five events – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The singles draw will be of 64 players, while a maximum of 32 pairs will be there in the three doubles categories.

BAI has stated that there will be 30 direct entries in the singles on the basis of their rankings. From the qualifying stages, 32 players will make the main draw. There will also be two local entries (wild cards).

In the doubles, 15 pairs will get direct entries in the main draw, while 16 pairs will earn the main draw through qualifications. One local entry will be there for all three doubles.

Entries close on August 14. The last date for withdrawals is August 22. The draw will be released on August 26.

“Entries shall be received by BAI as per the existing system with a copy to the organizing secretary. The entries are to be received through affiliated units only and direct entries from the players will not be valid,” said a circular by BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid.

Both the Bengaluru tournaments will be held following strict COVID-19 guidelines. The tournament will be conducted as per government guidelines and SOP will be strictly followed.

All players above 18 should submit their vaccination certificate or a recent negative RT-PCR report at the venue.

The BAI has also stated that, for players below 18 years of age, it is compulsory to carry a negative RT-PCR report, obtained not more than 96 hours prior to their departure.

The circular also stated that if the pandemic situation is not appropriate at that time to host the tournament then the BAI might cancel or postpone the tourneys.

