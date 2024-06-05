2024 Indonesia Open Day 2 Results: PV Sindhu crashes out in opening round 

The second day of action at the Indonesia Open saw underwhelming results for India. With four matches lined up for the country's shuttlers, only the doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were able to make it through.

Getting India's campaign started in Jakarta was the sibling duo of Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda, as they took on World No. 6 Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong. The sisters were very much the underdogs going into the match but showed some spirited rallies here and there. Unable to hold their own against the Koreans, the Rutuparna and Swetaparna went down 12-21, 9-21.

Up next on court at the Indonesia Open was PV Sindhu, who was unexpectedly shown the door by World No. 26 Wen Chi Hsu, a player she'd never lost to before. Sindhu recently saw an uptick in form after an impressive outing at the Malaysia Masters but was unable to bring her best self today.

The Indian had a slow start in the first set, losing 15-21. However, fans of the shuttler were dealt a ray of hope when Sindhu made a comeback in the next game, only for her to fall short 14-21 in the decider.

Clinching India’s only win of the day at the Indonesia Open was the doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. Playing Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai, the Indians broke no sweat as they disposed of their opponents 21-15, 21-15 in less than 35 minutes.

Rounding out the day for India in Jakarta was Aakarshi Kashyap as she took on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Kashyap had a strong showing against the former World Champion in the first game but ended up losing 18-21, 6-21.

Indonesia Open 2024: Full results at the end of day two (Indians Only)

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Jackie Dent/Crystal Lai (Canada) 21-15, 21-15

Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong ( South Korea) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-12, 21-9

Women's Singles

Weng Chi Hsu (Chinese Taipei) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-15, 15-21, 21-14

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-18, 21-6