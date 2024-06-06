2024 Indonesia Open Day 3 Results: Lakshya Sen through to quarterfinals 

India's run of lukewarm performances at the Indonesia Open continued on Thursday (June 6) with the majority of the shuttlers from the country facing losses. The only ray of hope was Lakshya Sen, who got through to the quarterfinals with ease.

Getting the day started for India in Jakarta was the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The pair had delivered a solid performance at the Singapore Open earlier, toppling multiple higher-ranked opponents, but were unable to pull off the same feat today.

Playing Japanese seventh seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, the Indians took the first game 21-19, before losing the next two with a reverse scoreline.

Up next, Sen was the first Indian singles player on court today at the Indonesia Open, taking on Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. In his opening round in Jakarta, Sen had taken down Nishimoto’s compatriot Kanta Tsuneyama with ease, and he repeated that feat today.

Commanding the pace from the very beginning, the Indian walked away with a 21-9, 21-15 victory in straight games to set up a quarterfinal clash with Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.

Elsewhere, on Court 2 of the Istora Senayan, the mixed doubles duo of Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy were also dealt a tough hand, with a battle against top seeds and World No. 1 Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong. The Indians did their best, but came up short, losing 9-21, 11-21 to their Chinese counterparts.

India's only other doubles contenders in action at the Indonesia Open today were Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The World No. 20 were up against second seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee. Ponnappa and Crasto got off to a slow start, losing the first game. While they managed to push their opponents to a decider, the Indians eventually lost 13-21, 21-19, 13-21.

The last Indian on court today was Priyanshu Rajawat as he took on world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The youngster had a strong start to his campaign at the Indonesia Open, beating compatriot HS Prannoy for the first time in his career, but was unable to bring that same form against Vitidsarn. Rajawat lost the match 10-21, 17-21 in just under an hour.

Indonesia Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 3 (Indians Only)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara (Japan) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) 19-21, 21-19, 21-19

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) beat Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-13, 19-21, 21-13

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (China) beat Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) 21-9, 21-11

Men's Singles Round of 16

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Kenya Nishimoto (Japan) 21-9, 21-15

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-10, 21-17