Aakarshi Kashyap, men’s doubles pairs Manjit-Dingku, Sanjai-Siddharth excel at Bahrain International Challenge

Aakarshi Kashyap and two Indian men’s doubles pairs excelled at the Bahrain International Challenge badminton tournament, which concluded in Manama on Saturday.

The five-day tournament was organized by the Bahrain Badminton Federation under the auspices of Badminton World Federation.

Aakarshi Kashyap had to be satisfied with the bronze medal in the women’s singles. Top seed Aakarshi was surprised by unseeded Lauren Lam of the USA in the semifinals.

20-year-old Aakarshi won the extended first game but went down fighting in three games. World No. 75 Aakarshi lost to Lauren Lam 23-21, 11-21, 15-21 in a battle that lasted 55 minutes.

Aakarshi beats Shruti Mundada in All-India quarterfinal

Young Chhattisgarh shuttler Aakarshi downed her Indian counterpart Shruti Mundada 21-6, 21-10 in the women’s singles quarterfinal. Diminutive Aakarshi needed 35 minutes to get the better of Pune southpaw Shruti Mundada.

As Aakarshi advanced to the semis, two other Indian girls crashed out in the quarters.

Third seed Ashmita Chaliha lost to Asty Dwi Widyaningrum of Indonesia 18-21, 11-21 in 36 minutes. Another young Indian, Ira Sharma, was beaten by Lauren Lam 12-21, 16-21 in 32 minutes.

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam and Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Siddarth Elango lose in men’s doubles semis

Two Indian men’s doubles pairs reached the semifinals but were ousted by Indonesian players.

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam reached men's doubles semifinal

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam of Manipur displayed their talent to make it to the last-four stage. Similarly, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Siddarth Elango also did well and bagged a bronze medal each.

Top seeds in the women’s doubles Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani-Serena Kani (Indonesia) 9-21, 13-21 in 32 minutes.

Indian Results

(Semifinals)

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Lauren Lam (USA) 23-21, 11-21, 15-21 (55 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam lost to Raymond Indra-Daniel Edgar Marvino (Indonesia) 15-21, 10-21 (24 minutes)

Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Siddarth Elango lost to Amri Syahnawi-Christopher David Wijaya (Indonesia) 14-21, 15-21 (30 minutes)

(Quarterfinals)

Men’s singles

Jashwanth Dandu lost to 1-Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay (Indonesia) 13-21, 10-21 (32 minutes)

4-C Rahul Yadav lost to 5-Jia Heng Jason Teh (Singapore) 16-21, 13-21 (35 minutes)

Aryamann Tandon lost to Christian Adinata (Indonesia) 15-21, 15-21 (35 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap bt Shruti Mundada 21-6, 21-10 (35 minutes)

3-Ashmita Chaliha lost to Asty Dwi Widyaningrum (Indonesia) 18-21, 11-21 (36 minutes)

Ira Sharma lost to Lauren Lam (USA) 12-21, 16-21 (32 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam bt 3-Muh Putra Erwiansyah-Patra Harapan Rindorindo (Indonesia) 14-21, 12-21 (30 minutes)

Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Siddarth Elango bt 2-Serdar Koca-Serhat Salim (Turkey) 21-19, 21-14 (45 minutes)

Women’s doubles

1-Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker lost to Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani-Serena Kani (Indonesia) 9-21, 13-21 (32 minutes)

Thanushree Ramesh-Mehreen Riza lost to Puspa Rosalia Damayanti-Jessica Maya Rismawardani (Indonesia) 15-21, 11-21 (45 minutes).

Edited by Rohit Mishra