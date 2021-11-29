Aman Farogh Sanjay, Revati Devasthale triumph at Botswana International Future Series badminton

Aman Farogh Sanjay and Revati Devasthale emerged as champions at the Botswana International Future Series badminton tournament. It was held in Lobatse, Botswana on Sunday.

The four-day tournament was organized by Badminton South Africa under the auspices of Badminton South Africa. While Aman Farogh Sanjay won the men's singles title, his Maharashtra counterpart Revati Devasthale reigned supreme in the women's singles.

In an all-India men's singles summit clash, sixth-seed Aman edged past Naren Shankar Iyer 25-23, 19-21, 23-21. The exciting clash lasted 50 minutes and it was just a couple of points which separated the winner and loser.

World No. 370 Aman claimed an extended first game of 25-23 to get the upper hand over his younger rival. Karnataka shuttler Naren bounced back to pocket the second game, 21-19.

In the deciding game, both players fought gallantly for each point. Southpaw Aman used his experience to good effect to clinch the game 23-21. It was worthy of a final game to decide the title winner.

Unseeded Naren had a dream run in the tournament and caused a couple of big upsets on his way to the final. Naren, 18, stunned Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan 21-6, 21-7 in the second round.

Teenager Naren Shankar Iyer causes three upsets to reach the final

The promising youngster knocked out third seed Ruan Snyman of South Africa 21-13, 21-18 in the semifinals. Naren also shocked fifth seed Robert White 21-12, 22-20 in the quarterfinals.

One of India's most talented youngsters, Naren won the men’s singles crown at the Belgian Junior International Series in Herstal, Belgium in October.

Aman wins second title of the season after winning the Benin International Future Series in August

Aman, 21, bagged his second title of the season on Sunday. The Thane youngster won his maiden international title in August when he won the Benin International Future Series at Cotonou.

Barring the final against Naren, Aman won all four of his matches in straight games.

Giants-killer Revati Devasthale stuns top seed to win maiden international crown

Revati Devasthale has emerged as a giant-killer in the tournament. Ranked a lowly 709 in the world, Revati defeated all higher-ranked opponents to clinch her maiden international title.

Revati Devasthale beat top seed Johanita Scholtz of South Africa 18-21, 21-13, 21-13 in the final

In the final, 25-year-old Revati stunned top seed Johanita Scholtz 18-21, 21-13, 21-13 in 51 minutes. South Africa's Johanita is ranked 149 in the world and was a hot favorite to win the title.

Revati also surprised Devasthale World No. 421 Aisha Aisha Zhumabek 21-8, 15-21, 21-9 of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.

Aman’s road to triumph

First round: 6-Aman bt Marvin Chisela (Zambia) 21-6, 21-17 (20 minutes)

Second round: 6-Aman bt Jason Mann (South Africa) 21-8, 21-18 (43 minutes)

Quarterfinal: 6-Aman bt Kethabanetswe Godknows (Botswana) 21-12, 21-3 (17 minutes)

Semifinal: 6-Aman bt Priyansh Khushwani 21-18, 23-21 (29 minutes)

Final: 6-Aman bt Naren Shankar Iyer 25-23, 19-21, 23-21 (50 minutes)

Revati’s road to triumph

First round: Revati bt Avishi Raina (Zimbabwe) 21-2, 21-2 (16 minutes)

Second round: Revati gets a walkover from 2-Gladys Mbabazi (Uganda)

Quarterfinal: Revati bt Tebogo Ndzinge (Botswana) 21-7, 21-7 (20 minutes)

Semifinal: Revati bt Aisha Zhumabek 21-8, 15-21, 21-9 (Kazakhstan) (41 minutes)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Final: Revati Devasthale bt 1-Johanita Scholtz (South Africa) 18-21, 21-13, 21-13 (51 minutes).

Edited by Diptanil Roy