Aakarshi Kashyap sets up title clash with Malvika Bansod; qualifier Aditya Joshi to face Mithun in final

Aakarshi Kashyap set up a summit clash against Malvika Bansod at the Badminton Association of India Series Senior Badminton tournament. Aakarshi defeated Aashi Rawat at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The week-long tournament is being organized by the Badminton Association of Telangana under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India.

Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap will be in line to bag back-to-back titles after her triumph at last week's tournament in Chennai.

Aakarshi will be fighting against second seed Malvika Bansod for the women’s singles crown on Thursday. In the season-opening BAI Series senior tournament in Chennai last week, Malvika suffered defeat in the quarter-finals against fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha.

The left-handed Assam shuttler rallied back to stun Malvika 18-21, 21-16, 21-14 in an hour-long battle.





Aakarshi Kashyap made light work of 11th seed Aashi Rawat with a quick-fire 21-8, 21-11 victory in the semis. With the win, Chhattisgarh player Aakarshi made it to the second final in-a-row in as many weeks.

The diminutive shuttler Aakarshi got rid of promising Tara Shah 21-17, 21-9 in the quarterfinal. Maharashtra teenage girl Tara Shah made it to the last eight after qualifying for the main draw through qualification.

Sweet revenge for Malvika Bansod against Ashmita Chaliha

Contrary to expectations, Malvika Bansod did not have an impressive result in Chennai as she failed to clear the quarterfinal hurdle.

But she took her revenge as she thumped fourth seed Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-11 in the women’s singles semis.

In a battle between two young southpaw shuttlers, Malvika came up with an improved display to register a convincing straight-game victory.

20-year-old Malvika faced stiff resistance in the first game but the Nagpur girl dominated her opponent as the match progressed. Trained by Indian junior coach Sanjay Mishra, Malvika dished out an excellent all-round display to oust last tournament’s semifinalist.

Earlier in the day, Malvika halted a brilliant run of qualifiers Unnati Hooda 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinals.

Aditya Joshi to face eighth seed Mithun M for the men’s singles title

Qualifier Aditya Joshi will lock horns with eighth seed Mithun M in the men’s singles final. Former junior national champion Aditya Joshi continued his spectacular run to storm into the final.

Aditya edged past Kartik Jindal 22-20, 18-21, 21-17 in the quarterfinals to start the day in a grand way. Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh shuttler Aditya rallied back splendidly to stun third seed Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 7-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Mithun defeated Priyanshu Rajawat 21-14, 21-12 before prevailing over Ravi 21-13, 21-15 in the semis.

Scratch pair Simran Singhi and Khushi Gupta surprised seasoned campaigners Prajakta Sawant and Sanyogita Ghorpade 23-21, 21-17 to storm into the women’s doubles finals.

Results:

(Quarterfinals)

Men’s singles

Aditya Joshi bt Kartik Jindal 22-20, 18-21, 21-17

3-Kartikey Gulshan Kumar bt 12-Raghu M 21-11, 21-12

8-Mithun M bt Priyanshu Rajawat 21-14, 21-12

Ravi bt 16-Shreyansh Jaiswal 21-10, 21-15

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap bt Tara Shah 21-17, 21-9

2-Malvika Bansod bt Unnati Hooda 21-16, 21-12

4-Ashmita Chaliha bt Neha Pandit 21-12, 21-15

11-Aashi Rawat bt 6-Purva Barve 16-21, 21-18, 21-10

Men’s doubles

3-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P bt Kabir Kanzarkar-Akshay Raut 21-16, 21-16

Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar bt Tushar Sharma-Vinay Kumar Singh 21-13, 12-21, 21-17

Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu-Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra V bt Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya 21-15, 16-21, 23-21

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam bt Shyam Prasad-Sunjith S 18-21, 21-19, 21-16

Women’s doubles

5-Khushi Gupta-Simran Singhi bt 1-Harika V-Akshaya Warang 21-15, 21-12

Sanyogita Ghorpade-Prajakta Sawant bt 3-Ramya Tulasi BV-Shivani Santosh Singh 21-15, 21-8

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Arulbala R-Nila V 21-13, 21-7

Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty bt Thanushree R-Varshini VS 21-9, 21-10

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh bt Edwin Joy-Divya BR 21-11, 21-17

3-Vinay Kumar Singh-Ningshi Block Hazarika gets walkover from

7-Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Dhruv Rawat-Shikha Gautam bt Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang 21-19, 19-21, 21-16

8-Vighnesh Devlekar-Sanyogita Ghorpade bt Sunjith S-Gowrikrishna TR 21-15, 21-13.

(Semifinals)

Men’s singles

Aditya Joshi bt 3-Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 7-21, 21-18, 21-17

8-Mithun M bt Ravi 21-13, 21-15

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap bt 11-Aashi Rawat 21-8, 21-11

2-Malvika Bansod bt 4-Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-11

Men’s doubles

3-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P bt Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Dingku Singh Konthoujam 21-18, 21-15

Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar bt Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu-Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra V 21-15, 21-15

Women’s doubles

5-Khushi Gupta-Simran Singhi bt Sanyogita Ghorpade-Prajakta Sawant 23-21, 21-17

Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty gets walkover from Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh bt 3-Vinay Kumar Singh-Ningshi Block Hazarika 21-5, 21-16

Dhruv Rawat-Shikha Gautam bt 8-Vighnesh Devlekar-Sanyogita Ghorpade 21-18, 9-21, 21-17.

Final line-up (Thursday)

Women’s singles

1-Aakarshi Kashyap vs 2-Malvika Bansod

Men’s singles

Aditya Joshi vs 8-Mithun M

Men’s doubles

3-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P vs Ravikrishna PS-Sankarprasad Udayakumar

Women’s doubles

5-Khushi Gupta-Simran Singhi vs Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh vs Dhruv Rawat-Shikha Gautam.

Edited by Aditya Singh