Aakarshi Kashyap on verge of breaking into world’s top-100 with good show at Denmark Masters

Aakarshi Kashyap is tipped to be one of the Indian players to bridge the big gap between PV Sindhu-Saina Newhal and others in the country.

The promising teenager Aakarshi did no harm to her growing reputation by excelling in the Denmark Masters International Challenge Badminton tournament which was held earlier this month in Esbjerg.

Nineteen-year-old Aakarshi reached the women’s singles semi-finals despite being unseeded and stamped her authority in style.

Aakarshi caused a couple of big upsets, including knocking out the second seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in straight games. The India No. 1 in BAI rankings, Aakarshi stunned Denmark’s Kjaersfeldt 21-15, 21-16 in the second round.

It was sweet revenge for Aakarshi as World No. 35 Danish girl had beaten the Indian teenager in 2019 at the Denmark Challenge.

Aakarshi's impressive run was halted by fourth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen. The local star overcame a stiff challenge from Aakarshi with a hard-fought 21-14, 21-19 in the semifinals.

I am satisfied with my performance and it will boost my confidence: Aakarshi

Aakarshi put up a brave fight against the World No. 39 Jakobsen before going down fighting.

“I am pretty satisfied with my effort in the Denmark Masters. I was playing the first tournament after a gap of nearly one and half years. I was apprehensive whether I will be able to give my best or not because of lack of match practice. I did well to reach the semis after notching up some big wins. It was a much needed confidence booster for me,” said Aakarshi.

Aakarshi Kashyap

The brilliant performance helped Aakarshi jump 14 places to reach a career-best world ranking of 103 in the women’s singles. The Chhattisgarh girl was ranked 104 in March last year.

Despite reaching the semis, Aakarshi rued the chance to reach the final. Aakarshi said:

“I had a golden opportunity to at least reach the final. After toppling the second seed earlier in the day, I was feeling much more confident. I played in the quarter-finals and won in straight games. But in the semis, I was not able to move freely. Playing four matches in two days perhaps took its toll on my body and I just couldn't give my best against Jakobsen. If I would have gotten sufficient rest before that match I could have gotten the better of her.”

The winner of the Kenya International tournament in 2020, Aakarshi termed the week "pretty hectic" and said she had gone through a lot of mental stress.

“I got the visa on August 4 and I reached Denmark just a day before my match. For the first time in my life I traveled abroad alone as my parents' visa was rejected. I thought I would miss the tournament but somehow I got the necessary clearances and boarded my flight to Denmark. Barely a few hours before my first match I could reach Esbjerg,” said Aakarshi.

Aakarshi, the runner-up at the Uganda International (2020) and Babolat Bulgarian International (2018), Aakarshi has now set her eyes on clinching a berth in the Indian senior team.

Aakarshi wants to represent the senior Indian team again

The Badminton Association of India is planning to conduct selection trials for the rest of the Indian team members at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad next week. The final team for the Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cup will be declared after the Hyderabad trials.

“I am looking forward to the selection trials which are going to happen in the last week of August. I want to earn a place in the senior Indian team and join great players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. After the trials, I am slated to play the Mexican International Challenge tournament. I want to do well in that tournament too,” said Aakarshi.

A member of the Indian team at the 2018 Asian Games, Aakarshi has been training at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad since returning from Denmark. She was also part of the national women’s team that won the gold medal in the 2019 South Asian Games.

She is perhaps the only shuttler to have won three age group national championships in recent history. She was the Under-15 girls’ singles winner. She continued her domination in the juniors by claiming the Under-17 and Under-19 girls’ singles titles twice.

After becoming the India No. 1 in 2019 in the women’s singles, Aakarshi has maintained her numero uno position for the last two years. Aakarshi, who has a contract with the Airport Authority of India (AAI), is aiming to continue her domestic form in the international circuit too with some solid performances in the next few months.

