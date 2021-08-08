Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy finish runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge Badminton tourney

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy went down fighting to finish runners-up at the Victor Denmark Masters International Challenge Badminton tournament in Esbjerg on Sunday.

In an exciting women’s doubles final, top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark rallied back strong to edge past second seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy 15-21, 21-19, 21-14.

In a marathon summit clash that lasted 59 minutes, the Danish pair utilized the home advantage in their favor to shatter the Indian duo's hopes.

Magelund and Ravn are World No. 27, while the Indians are just a rung below at 28. Before Sunday’s clash, the head-to-head record was 1-1 between the two pairs.

In the previous meeting in March 2021, Ashwini and Sikki had beaten the Danes at the Orleans Masters in three games, 9-21, 21-17, 19-21.

Just a couple of weeks earlier at the Swiss Open, Magelund and Ravn downed Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy 21-11, 21-15.

On Sunday, the Indians had a great start and grabbed the first game easily at 21-15. The left-right combination of Sikki and Ashwini were in contention in the second game too but just could not close out the match.

After losing the second game narrowly in 19-21, the Indian pair seemed to have lost momentum as the home team claimed the decider 21-14.

We should have changed our strategy after the first game: Ashwini

Ashwini was pleased with the way they played in the first game but feels the opponents read their style of play as the match progressed.

“They read our game well after the first game. We should have changed our strategy instead of playing the same style in the second and third games,” Ashwini said while talking to Sportskeeda.

Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and N Sikki Reddy flashing their silver medal in Denmark on Sunday

Star doubles player Ashwini admitted they gave their opponents the lead in the second game but failed to keep up despite trying hard.

“We gave them a big lead and we were scrambling to get back. But overall we are happy to have got a tournament to play and glad we made the finals. We were definitely gunning for a win but just couldn’t finish the match after winning the first game,” added Ashwini.

Sikki Reddy was also satisfied with reaching the final despite their lack of practice prior to the tournament due to the lockdown.

“It’s good to play in a competition and stand on the podium after a long time. We gave our best but the opponents were good too. It’s just not our day. We were rushing a bit, which we should have not done, and kept the mind more clear. We were in lockdown and couldn’t get to play much but being here and playing good matches from the first round feels good,” said the southpaw Sikki.

Ashwini and Sikki were the only Indians to play in the final on Sunday. Top seed in the men’s singles Lakshya Sen and unseeded Aakarshi Kashyap went down fighting in their respective semis on Saturday.

