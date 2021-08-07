Sen brothers, Subhankar Dey, Aakarshi Kashyap, Sri Krishna storm into Denmark Masters Badminton quarterfinals

The Sen brothers - Lakshya and Chirag - led the Indian charge in the Victor Denmark Masters International Challenge Badminton tournament in Esbjerg.

Top seed Lakshya Sen, unseeded Chirag Sen and fourth seed Subhankar Dey stormed into the men’s singles quarter-finals by notching up a couple of wins on Friday.

In the women’s singles, unseeded Aakarshi Kashyap and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli caused upsets to clinch their respective spots in the last-eight stage.

Ashwini Ponnappa dazzled to reach quarters in two doubles events. The second-seeded pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will meet Natasja P Anthonisen and Clara Graversen of Denmark for a spot in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In mixed doubles, the crack combination of Dhruv Rawat and Ponnappa will have a tough task at hand as they run into top seeds Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark.

In the men's doubles, the unseeded Indian duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud upset seeded players to seal their spots in the last eight. The young Indian pair will lock horns with fourth seeds Joel Eipe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark.

Quarter-final line-up

Men’s singles

1-Lakshya Sen vs Christo Popov (France)

4-Subhankar Dey vs 7-Victor Svendsen (Denmark)

Chirag Sen vs 5-Felix Burestedt (Sweden)

Women’s singles

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Amalie Schulz (Denmark)

Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli vs 4-Julie Dawall Jakobsen (Denmark)

Men’s doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud vs 4-Joel Eipe-Rasmus Kjaer (Denmark)

Women’s doubles

2-Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy vs Natasja P Anthonisen-Clara Graversen (Denmark)

Mixed doubles

Dhruv Rawat-Ashwini Ponnappa vs 1-Niclas Nohr-Amalie Magelund (Denmark)

Indian results

(Round 1)

Men’s singles: 4-Subhankar Dey bt Ditlev Jaeger Holm (Denmark) 8-21, 21-19, 21-14

Siddharth Pratap Singh lost to Joran Kweekel (Netherlands) 13-21, 14-21

1-Lakshya Sen vs Aram Mahmoud (Netherlands) 10-21, 21-6, 21-14

6-Ajay Jayaram lost to Lucas Claerbout (France) 18-21, 21-23

4-Subhankar Dey vs Ditlev Jaeger Holm (Denmark)

Kiran George bt Niluka Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) 21-16, 21-18

Alap Mishra lost to Ade Resky Dwicahyo (Azerbaijan) 23-25, 21-15, 15-21

Chirag Sen bt 2-Thomas Rouxel (France) 21-10, 16-21, 21-18

Women’s singles

Aakarshi Kashyap bt Tereza Švabikova (Czech Republic) 21-5, 21-14

Tanya Hemanth lost to 8-Léonice Huet (France) 19-21, 17-21

K Sri Krishna Priya bt 7-Yaelle Hoyaux (France) 21-16, 21-18

Kriti Bharadwaj lost to 1-Line Christophersen (Denmark) 13-21, 14-21

Men’s doubles

Tarun Kona-Shivam Sharma lost to Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds (Ireland) 18-21, 6-21

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud bt William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer (Denmark) 21-16, 25-23

Utkarsh Arora-Saurabh Sharma lost to Mads Pieler Kolding-Frederik Sogaard (Denmark) 14-21, 12-21

(Round 2)

Men’s singles

1-Lakshya Sen bt Kiran George 21-16, 21-8

4-Subhankar Dey bt Michal Rogalski (Poland) 21-17, 21-9

Chirag Sen bt Joran Kweekel (Netherlands) 19-21, 21-14, 21-12

Women’s singles

K Sri Krishna Priya bt Clara Lassaux (Belgium) 21-23, 21-18, 21-14

Aakarshi Kashyap bt 2-Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) 21-15, 21-16

Men’s doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud bt Daniel Hess-Johanne Pistorius (Germany) 21-18, 21-18

Women’s doubles

2-Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy bt Debora Jille-Alyssa Tirtosentono (Netherlands) 21-19, 22-20

Mixed doubles

Dhruv Rawat-Ashwini Ponnappa bt Mads Vestergaard-Natasja P Anthonisen (Denmark) 21-14, 21-19

