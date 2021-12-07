Aman Farogh Sanjay wins back-to-back titles with South Africa International Future Series triumph

It has been a dream fortnight for Indian shuttler Aman Farogh Sanjay. The 21-year-old Aman won back-to-back titles with a triumph at the South Africa International Future Series.

World No. 300 Aman captured the men’s singles crown in Johannesburg on Sunday to continue his spectacular run in Africa. He caused two big upsets to clinch the title.

The four-day Future Series was organized by Badminton South Africa under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

Last week, Aman won the Botswana International Future Series title, which was his second overseas crown.

In the men’s singles summit clash played out on Sunday, Aman rallied back superbly. He shocked second seed Robert Summers of South Africa 15-21, 21-16, 21-12. Aman displayed brilliant temperament and sharp net play to emerge as champion.

Home favorite Robert Summers got off to a flying start and won the first game. Despite the vociferous home support, Roberts could not maintain the tempo and lost the final which lasted 44 minutes.

Aman loses first game but bounces back in style to down South African opponent

Southpaw Aman did not panic after losing the first game. The reigning Khelo India Youth Games champion raised his level of play to claim the next two games to shatter the hopes of the local star.

It was Aman's second straight win over his higher-ranked South African rival.He had beaten world No. 266 Robert Summers 21-18, 21-12 at the Benin International 2021 on way to triumph in August.

The fourth seeded Aman stunned top seed Ruan Snyman of South Africa 21-17, 21-11 in the semifinals. He needed just 29 minutes to get the better of Ruan, ranked 234 in the world.

Third international title for Aman this season

Despite limited practice due to the pandemic, Aman has produced excellent results this season. He had his maiden international triumph at the Benin Open four months ago. Following that, he swept both titles in the African contingent in as many weeks.

Last week, Aman emerged as champion at the Botswana International. He beat his Indian compatriot Naren Shankar Iyer 25-23, 19-21, 23-21 in an exciting final.

Former India Under-19 boys singles No.1 player Aman finished runner-up at the Kenya International Future Series in 2019.

He thanked his coaches and support staff at Thane-based Syed Modi Badminton Academy for his success.

Aman’s road to triumph

First round: 4-Aman gets a bye

Second round: 4-Aman bt Bwalya Chanda (Zambia) 21-10, 21-8 (18 minutes)

Quarterfinal: 4-Aman bt Jason Mann (South Africa) 21-17, 21-14 (24 minutes)

Semifinal: 4-Aman bt Ruan Snyman (South Africa) 21-17, 21-11 (29 minutes)

Final: 4-Aman bt 2-Robert Summers (South Africa) 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 (44 minutes).

Edited by Aditya Singh