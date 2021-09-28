Aneesh, Gladson, Pooja, Leena, Poonam, Sangeeta claim double crown at All India Masters Badminton

Aneesh KA, Sunil Gladson, Pooja Mehta, Leena Dharpe, Poonam Tatwawadi and Sangeeta Rajgopalan claimed the double crown in the All India Masters Ranking Badminton tournament which concluded in Goa on Sunday.

The Goa Badminton Association hosted the eight-day-long tournament, under the auspices of Badminton Association of India (BAI), at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim.

Aneesh KA swept the 45 plus category with a commanding performance. In the men’s singles 45 plus final, Aneesh ousted Harendra Patel 21-10, 21-9 in 29 minutes.

Kerala's Aneesh did not face any major trouble while pocketing the singles title as he wrapped up the match inside half an hour. Aneesh proved quite strong for his opponents in the group.

Aneesh and Vijay Lancy beat Joy Antony and Pradeep Kumar in the men's doubles 45 plus final

Later in the doubles, the pair of Aneesh and Vijay Lancy thumped Joy T Antony and Pradeep Kumar KS 21-14, 21-17 in 33 minutes. Aneesh and Vijay Lancy took an early lead and maintained it until the end to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Aneesh and Lancy faced some stiff competition from Joy Antony and Pradeep Kumar but managed to survive the scare.

This gave Aneesh and Lancy their doubles medals in the 45 plus category.

Sunil Gladson excelled in the doubles. In the men’s doubles 40 plus summit clash, Sunil Gladson and Abhinand Shetty edged past Vidyadhar JBS and Ajit B Umrani 23-21, 21-19.

Men's doubles 35 plus finalists P Raghavan, Varun Sharma, Mayank Behal and Pankaj Naithani

Sunil Gladson and Radhika Madhur Ingalhalikar shocked third seeds Abhinand Shetty and Sangeetha Mari in the mixed doubles 35 plus final.

All the winners, runners-up and losing semi-finalists qualified to represent the country at the biennial BWF World Seniors, which will be held from November 28 to December 4 in Huelva, Spain.

Kiran Makode of LIC of India, Nagpur Division, and Anamika Durgapurohit of CAG will be representing the Indian badminton squad for the World Seniors yet again.

Southpaw Kiran Makode and Anamika Durgapurohit got selected by virtue of their excellent performance in Goa. Kiran will represent India in two events – men’s singles 50 plus and mixed doubles 50 plus with partner Poonam Tatawadi of Bhopal.

Anamika qualified for the mixed doubles 45 plus group with her partner Deepak Saxena of CAG.

Anamika Durgapurohit of CAG qualified for the 45 plus mixed doubles with Deepak Saxena

Kiran Makode to play in his sixth BWF World Senior Championships

Kiran Makode has created a record of sorts by getting selected for the sixth time in the Indian team for the prestigious BWF World Seniors.

Kiran has represented the national side on FIVE occasions -- in Spain (2009), Turkey (2013), Sweden (2015), Kochi (2017) and Poland (2019).

Kiran has also represented India in the Foo Kok Keong Cup team championships event in Singapore (2017), in Hong Kong (2018) and in Indonesia (2019).

Anamika Durgapurohit will represent the Indian team for the second time after competing in the Kochi World Championship in 2017.

Results (All Finals)

Men’s singles 35 plus: 14-Mayank Behal bt 1-Pankaj Naithani 21-15, 21-14 (12 minutes)

Men’s singles 40 plus: 3-Abhinn Shyam Gupta bt 1-Ashish Sharma 21-13, 12-8 (Retired) (22 minutes)

Men’s singles 45 plus: Aneesh KA bt Harendra Patel 21-10, 21-9 (29 minutes)

Men’s singles 50 plus: Vijay Sharma bt 5-Vikram Bhasin 21-11, 21-15 (27 minutes)

Men’s doubles 35 plus: 1-P Raghavan-Varun Sharma bt 5-Mayank Behal-Pankaj Naithani 21-14, 19-21, 21-13 (50 minutes)

Men’s doubles 40 plus: Sunil Gladson-Abhinand Shetty bt Vidyadhar JBS-Ajit B Umrani 23-21, 21-19 (45 minutes)

Men’s doubles 45 plus: Aneesh KA-Vijay Lancy bt Joy T Antony-Pradeep Kumar KS 21-14, 21-17 (33 minutes)

Men’s doubles 50 plus: 1-Lingeswara Rao BVSK-Navdeep Singh bt Ayub CK-Xavier Raphael 21-13, 21-12 (29 minutes)

Women’s singles 35 plus: Parul Rawat bt 1-Sandhya M 16-21, 21-6, 21-11 (44 minutes)

Women’s singles 40 plus: Pooja Mehta bt Jayashree PN 21-11, 21-7 (22 minutes)

Women’s singles 45 plus: Leena Dhapre bt Purva Sangani 21-6, 21-14 (17 minutes)

Women’s singles 50 plus: 4-Poonam Tatwawadi bt Priya Nalgundwar 21-18, 21-8 (21 minutes)

Women’s doubles 35 plus: 1-Sandhya M-Sangeetha Mari bt Nupura Gadgil-Pooja Patil 21-19, 18-21, 21-13 (68 minutes)

Women’s doubles 40 plus: Leena Dhapre-Pooja Mehta bt Jayashree PN-Rashmi Pradeep 21-17, 21-5 (23 minutes)

Women’s doubles 45 plus: 2-Banu S-Shalini Shetty bt 1-Deepali Joshi-Chaitrali Navare 21-13, 21-16 (33 minutes)

Women’s doubles 50 plus: 1-Sangeeta Rajgopalan-Poonam Tatwawadi bt Vaishali Agashe-Kavita Dixit 7-7 (Retired)

Mixed doubles 35 plus: Sunil Gladson-Radhika Madhur Ingalhalikar bt 3-Abhinand Shetty-Sangeetha Mari 21-12, 21-19 (24 minutes)

Mixed doubles 40 plus: Vidyadhar JBS-Nupura Gadgil bt 3-Sameer Abbasi-Pooja Mehta 21-19, 11-21, 21-14 (50 minutes)

Mixed doubles 45 plus: 3-Mahesh Utgikar-Chaitrali Navare bt Parag Ekande-Urvashi Thapa 21-16, 22-20 (28 minutes)

Mixed doubles 50 plus: 4-Vibhor Swaroop-Sangeeta Rajgopalan bt Deepak Suman-Sheela Nair K 21-16, 15-21, 21-11 (37 minutes).

Edited by Rohit Mishra