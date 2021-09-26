Tasnim Mir completes hat-trick of titles; Naren Iyer triumphs at Belgian Junior International Series Badminton

Tasnim Mir created an Indian record by completing a rare hat-trick of titles with a triumph in the Yonex Belgian Junior International Series badminton tournament.

The three-day Under-19 tournament, organized by the Belgian Badminton Federation under the auspices of Badminton World Federation, concluded in Herstal, Belgium on Sunday.

Teenage sensation Tasnim Mir won the women’s singles title with ease to capture her third Junior International Series crown in a row.

The 16-year-old had earlier started the season with a bang by claiming the Bulgarian Junior Open in August. Last Sunday, Tasnim triumphed in France to stamp her authority in style.

In the women’s singles summit clash on Sunday, top seed Tasnim thumped Germany’s Antonia Schaller 21-10, 21-11 in 31 minutes.

I am totally exhausted but happy to win three titles in succession: Tasnim Mir

Tasnim played eight matches, including three in the mixed doubles in just three days of competition. It made her totally exhausted after the hectic schedule.

“I am completely exhausted now. I even vomited in the final match today because of fatigue. Due to two events, I played eight matches in just three days. It took a heavy toll on my body. I managed to hang on and beat my opponent in the final. It gives me a great feeling to win my third successive titles post pandemic,” Tasnim told Sportskeeda after the win.

A jubilant Tasnim Mir after winning her third title in a row

The Gujarat teenager is eager to go home now and rest for a few days. Tasnim, who trains at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati, is slated to play for India in the Thomas and Uber Cup, which will get underway in Aarhus, Denmark on October 9.

Debutant Naren Shankar Iyer rallies back to shock fifth seed in the final

It was a Super Sunday for India as unseeded Naren Shankar Iyer also won the men’s singles title.

In an exciting Under-19 boys singles final, Naren Shankar Iyer rallied back to upset fifth seed Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium 20-22, 21-15, 21-12 in 54 minutes.

The 18-year-old Karnataka youngster made a rusty start and committed a lot of mistakes early on. He trailed 12-20 before winning eight successive points to level the score at 20-20.

Naren Shankar Iyer beat fifth seed Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium 20-22, 21-15, 21-12 on Sunday

However, the local boy grabbed two points in a row to clinch the game 22-20.

Naren, who trains at the Level-up Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, bounced back gallantly to win the second game 21-15.

There was a close fight in the deciding game. After 6-6, Naren took a lead of 11-8 at the break.

Naren Shankar Iyer (L) and Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium after the prize distribution function

After a mandatory change of ends, Naren dominated his Belgian rival to wrap up the match with a 21-12 score in the final game. Showing excellent fitness levels, Naren Shankar Iyer played six matches in just three days on his way to becoming the champion.

It was Naren's first international tournament and he made it a memorable one by pocketing the title. The tall Karnataka shuttler will play in the State Badminton Championship next week in Bengaluru.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee