Tasnim Mir, Saneeth Dayanand emerge champions at Junior International Badminton Series in France

Teenage Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga emerged as champions at the FZ Forza Alpes Junior International Series badminton tournament in Voiron, France on Sunday.

The three-day Under-19 international tournament was organized by the Federation Francaise de Badminton under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

Top seed Tasnim Mir lived up to her billing in women’s singles. It was the second successive title for the 16-year-old, who had triumphed at the Bulgarian Junior Open last month.

Karnataka's unseeded 18-year-old Saneeth Dayanand was a surprise package for the tournament and made Sunday a memorable one for the Indian camp.

In-form Tasnim outclassed France’s 399th ranked Emilie Drouin 21-14, 21-14 in 25 minutes to extend her victory run. The Gujarat girl raced to an early lead and consolidated it as the match progressed to claim the opening game. It was a replay of sorts in the second game as Tasnim did not let her tall French opponent come back into the match.

Happy to win back-to-back international titles post COVID-19: Tasnim Mir

Tasnim did not lose a single game on her way to triumph. Earlier in the semi-finals, Tasnim, who trains at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati, dismissed fourth seed Malya Hoareau of France 21-14, 21-8 in just 22 minutes.

Tasnim Mir (right) with coach Saurav Das (centre) in France

The youngster was elated by her success. Speaking to Sportskeeda after the prize distribution ceremony, she said:

“I am very happy to win back-to-back titles after the tournaments resumed post COVID-19. Although I won all my four matches quite easily in this tournament, the competition was tough. My final opponent was pretty tall and there were several long rallies in the match. I am in good form right now and led from start to finish."

Saneeth stuns a couple of seeds on his way to the title

In the men’s singles summit clash, Saneeth overcame a spirited challenge from Paul Tournefier of France. Initially, Saneeth was trailing by a couple of points but after a change of ends he found his rhythm and raced ahead.

Unseeded Saneeth Dayanand beat Paul Tournefier of France 21-15, 21-9 in the final on Sunday.

Once he captured the first game, Saneeth completely steamrolled the local hope to complete a brilliant 21-15, 21-9 win in 29 minutes.

The tall teenager from Bengaluru caused two major upsets en route to the triumph. Saneeth stunned third seed Simon Baron-Vezilier of France 21-9, 21-15 in the semis. The promising shuttler also earlier got rid of fifth seed Yohan Barbieri in straight games.

Saneeth, who trains under Aravind Bhat at the Level Up Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, was delighted to win his first title. The teen, who is playing his final year in the juniors, will get a huge boost of confidence from this win as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

“I had lost to Sankar Muthusamy (Tamil Nadu) in the final of the Russian Junior Open a few months ago. I was determined to win in this tournament and am very happy to finish on the winning side. It was my last year in the juniors and I will be focusing on the seniors from next year. It will certainly boost my confidence for the next tournaments,” said Saneeth.

Tasnim Mir’s road to triumph

First round: Tasnim gets a bye

Second round: Tasnim bt Louane Lacour (France) 21-6, 21-10 (17 minutes)

Quarter-final: Tasnim bt Lucie Amiguet (Switzerland) 21-6, 21-11 (22 minutes)

Semi-final: Tasnim bt 4-Malya Hoareau (France) 21-14, 21-8 (22 minutes)

Final: Tasnim bt Emilie Drouin (France) 21-14, 21-14 (25 minutes)

Tasnim Mir on the podium in France on Sunday

Saneeth Dayanand’s road to triumph

First round: Saneeth bt Rayane Mouri (France) 21-17, 21-7 (25 minutes)

Second round: Saneeth bt 5-Yohan Barbieri (France) 21-15, 21-9 (24 minutes)

Quarter-final: Saneeth bt Matteo Justel (France) 21-12, 21-18 (26 minutes)

Semi-final: Saneeth bt 3-Simon Baron-Vezilier (France) 21-9, 21-15 (27 minutes)

Final: Saneeth bt Paul Tournefier (France) 21-15, 21-9 (29 minutes).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee