International badminton returns to India: Dates and venue announced for Infosys Foundation India International Challenge Badminton tournament

In a major development that will cheer the entire badminton fraternity, international badminton is all set to return to India next month after a gap of more than a year.

The Infosys Foundation India International Challenge Badminton tournament will be held in Bengaluru from October 19 to 24, subject to final clearance from the government. This badminton tournament could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

The six-day badminton tournament will mark the comeback of international tournaments in the country. Due to the pandemic, India has not seen any major domestic or international badminton tournaments since March, 2020.

The Bengaluru tournament will be organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) under the auspices of the Badminton Asia Confederation and Badminton World Federation. Karnataka Badminton Association will be the local hosts of the tournament.

According to the sources, the BAI has sent the official invitation to all the affiliated association countries of the BWF.

Once the Indian government gives final clearance to the tournament, it will be held as per the scheduled dates. Most of the work as far as forming the organizing committee of the tournament and appointments of officials has already been done by the BAI.

Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy will be the venue for the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament

The venue of the tournament will be Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and matches will be held at the world-class Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence, Bettahalasuru, Jala Hobli, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

On the first two days of the competition -- October 19 and 20 -- qualification rounds will be played.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar will be part of the organizing committee

The main draw matches will commence on October 21. All the semi-finals will be played on October 23, while all five finals will take place on Sunday, October 24.

The tournament will be held according to the government guidelines and all the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed, said the sources.

Special Covid-19 announcement for the participating badminton players

A few special announcements have been made, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. They are:

#10 The organizers are committed to ensuring a safe and conducive environment for all participating players, officials, guests, etc. The organizers will ensure necessary prevention measures and testing protocols are in place before, during and after the tournament.

#9 Organizers are bound by the Government of India’s Covid-19 health & safety guidelines and regulations, and will accordingly work closely with state and local authorities within the scope of these requirements to minimize all risks to the maximum extent possible.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner PV Sindhu

#8 Only participants who are fully vaccinated are permitted to participate in this event as per BWF guidelines. Participants must submit an official vaccination certificate (printed in English only) as proof of having the requisite doses of vaccination as mandated/approved by the participants' home country.

#7 The necessary guidelines will be formulated by the organizers to minimize unnecessary contact between attendees to the event. Only personnel who have been properly tested will be allowed to come in close contact with players, and the number of persons in the hall will be restricted at all times to avoid any unnecessary risks.

#6 All foreign participants must follow the current Covid-19 safety protocols mandated by the Government of India during their travel/stay in India. This can be found at the website of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoFHW) of the Govt of India at the following URL: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/

#5 In addition, all visitors to Bengaluru are subject to the prevailing Covid-19 safety protocols mandated by the Karnataka State Government (website: https://covid19.karnataka.gov.in/new-page/Government%20Circulars/en), as well as any formalities that may need to be completed at the official lodging of the participants during the period of their stay in Bengaluru.

#4 Players and officials must submit a negative PCR test conducted by an authorized testing agency in the home / departing country of the participant which is not older than 72 hours from their date of arrival in Bengaluru, India.

#3 Negative test reports must be produced at the place of stay / competition venue for participants to gain entry to these venues. Failure to comply with this rule will result in exclusion (w.o.) from the tournament. No refunds will be given for this reason. Furthermore, you will not be allowed to enter the competition venue during the tournament until a subsequent negative test report is submitted.

#2 Covid-19 tests will be conducted at the venue upon arrival, and subsequently only for those who are symptomatic. The cost of these tests and any treatment availed will be on a payment basis.

#1 Participants who are suffering symptoms of respiratory ailments such as cold, cough and fever at the time of travel are urged to cancel their trip and shelter in place, rather than undertake travel to India endangering their own health and that of others.

All participants are requested to cooperate in ensuring safe and smooth conduct of the tournament, informed the organizers.

