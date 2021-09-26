Tasnim Mir, Naren Shankar Iyer enter final at Belgian Junior International Series Badminton tournament

Tasnim Mir and Naren Shankar Iyer stormed into the final of the Yonex Belgian Junior International Series Badminton tournament in Herstal, Belgium on Saturday.

Tasnim Mir put up a scintillating performance to reach her third successive final of the Junior International Series. The top seed dismissed Florentine Schöffski of Germany 21-12, 21-10 in just 25 minutes.

Gujarat teenager Tasnim will face another German, Antonia Schaller, in the final on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Tasnim accounted for sixth seed Ramona Üprus of Estonia 21-15, 21-14 in 24 minutes.

Naren Shankar Iyer beats Noah Haase in the semis

Naren Shankar Iyer outwitted Noah Haase of the Netherlands 21-19, 21-15 in 39 minutes to reach the men's singles final.

Iyer will now take on fifth seed Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium in the final.

Naren Shankar Iyer had previously shocked sixth seed Iljo Van Delsen of Belgium 21-5, 21-11 in the third round. The match lasted for 26 minutes.

Ayan Rashid-Tasnim Mir lose mixed doubles semis in three close games

It was quite a hectic day for Tasnim Mir as she played six matches, including three in the mixed doubles. The games might have taken a toll on her, as top-seeded pair Tasnim and Ayan Rashid lost a hard-fought mixed doubles semi-final in three games.

Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir lost to Nikolaj Stupplich and Julia Meyer of Germany21-16, 22-24, 23-25

Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir won the first game but could not capitalize on it and went down fighting against Nikolaj Stupplich and Julia Meyer of Germany 21-16, 22-24, 23-25 in 56 minutes.

It was a heart-breaking loss for Ayan Rashid and Tasnim as they failed to utilize several match points.

Indian Results

(Quarter-finals)

Men’s singles

Naren Shankar Iyer bt Oskar Männik (Estonia) 21-18, 21-10 (30 minutes)

3-Ayan Rashid lost to 5-Yaro Van Delsen (Belgium) 17-21, 9-21 (26 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-Tasnim Mir bt 6-Ramona Üprus (Estonia) 21-15, 21-14 (24 minutes)

Mixed doubles

1-Ayan Rashid-Tasnim Mir bt Karl Sufryd-Florentine Schöffski (Germany)

21-11, 21-14 (28 minutes)

(Semi-finals)

Men’s singles

Naren Shankar Iyer bt Noah Haase (Netherlands) 21-19, 21-15 (39 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-Tasnim Mir bt Florentine Schöffski (Germany) 21-12, 21-10 (25 minutes)

Mixed doubles

1-Ayan Rashid-Tasnim Mir lost to Nikolaj Stupplich-Julia Meyer (Germany) 21-16, 22-24, 23-25 (56 minutes).

