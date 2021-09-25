Tough task for Indian shuttlers in Sudirman Cup as they face formidable Thailand in opener

The seventeenth edition of the Sudirman Cup will test the bench strength of Indian badminton. The biennial mixed team championship Sudirman Cup will get underway from September 26 at the Energia Arena in Vantaa, Finland.

In the absence of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and world No. 10 pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, India are a depleted side in perhaps the toughest tournament in the world, the Sudirman Cup.

Barring Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy and Kidambi Srikanth, all the other members of the team are playing for the first time in the prestigious Sudirman Cup.

The new-look Indian team will have to raise the bar and rise to the occasion to make it to the quarter-finals. India have been drawn with defending champions China, three-time semi-finalists Thailand and hosts Finland in Group A of the Sudirman Cup Finals.

India will face Thailand on Sunday in their inaugural outing. On September 27, India will lock horns with mighty China. After a day’s rest, India will meet Finland on September 29.

Defending champions and eleven-time winners China are the hot favorites to extend their supremacy in the Sudirman Cup. It will be near impossible for India to beat holders China.

India will have to win two out of their three Group A matches to qualify for the knock-outs.

India’s first encounter against Thailand will be the most crucial in Sudirman Cup

India’s opening encounter against Thailand will be crucial and it will decide the second-place finisher in Group A. India needs to quell the spirited challenge from Thailand to finish in the top two of the group.

Ashwini Ponnappa (L) and N Sikki Reddy are likely to play the women's doubles

History is against the Indians, who have never done well in the Sudirman Cup. Since its inception in 2003, India has managed to reach knock-outs only twice. India registered their best performances in the 2011 (China) and 2017 (Gold Coast, Australia) editions of the Sudirman Cup.

India had, incidentally, failed to qualify in the last edition (2019) of the Sudirman Cup held in China. As it is, it will be a stern test for the Indian side this time around in an event where they have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

The coach of the Indian team, Sanjay Mishra, is optimistic about India’s chances. After reaching the venue on Wednesday, the team had a couple of practice sessions together in the main hall.

“We are banking on our experienced players like B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy to do the job for us. If seniors perform well, juniors will be motivated to give their best efforts. We are hopeful of doing well with whatever team we have,” said Mishra.

The last-minute withdrawals of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have certainly made the task even tougher for the team management.

The second men’s doubles combination Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, will have to play out of their skin to get that crucial win in a best-of-five-match tie. Either Dhruv or Arjun will also have to play mixed doubles as there are no men's doubles players in the side.

It will be interesting to see whether Sai Praneeth plays the men’s singles or team management prefer Kidambi Srikanth for the first match.

Dhruv Kapila (L) and MR Arjun will play the men's doubles

Malvika Bansod is most likely to play the women’s singles in the absence of Sindhu and Saina. The 20-year-old southpaw will have an uphill task facing a tough Thai opponent.

Thailand have been dealt a major jolt as their top women’s singles player and 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon has pulled out. The world No. 6 has withdrawn due to the passing away of her mother. Despite Intanon not in the side, the Thai team consisted of several quality players in their squad.

Sudirman Cup: Indian Squad

B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Rutaparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy.

Coaches: Agus Dwi Santosa, Dwi Kristiawan, Sanjay Mishra.

Team Manager: Omar Rashid

Support staff: Sumansh Sivalanka (physio), Kiran Balla (physio), Nishant (masseur), Raju Lomada (trainer), Brijesh Yadav (sparring partner).

Thailand Squad

Benyapha Iamsaard, Nantakan Imsaard, Pittayaporn Chaiwan, Pornpawee Chochuwong, Supak Chomko, Kittinupong. Keturen, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Busanun Ungbamrungphan, Supisara Puresampran, Rawinda Prajongjai, Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Putita Suphajirakul, Sapsiree Taerattana Chai, Nattapat Trinkhajee, Tanuparta, Kuntara Kantara.

