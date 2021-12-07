Asian Youth Para Games 2021: Indian badminton contingent end their campaign with 16 medals

The Indian badminton contingent finished their 2021 Asian Youth Para Games campaign in Bahrain with 16 medals on Monday (December 6).

It was a triple delight for Paralympian Palak Kohli alongside Sanjana Kumari and Hardik Makkar. The three shuttlers clinched three medals each in their respective categories. With this, the para-badminton contingent bagged four gold medals, seven silver, and five bronze medals in Bahrain.

Indian Shuttler's medals at Asian Youth Para Games 2021

Indian Paralympian Palak Kohli, along with her women's doubles partner Sanjana Kumari, bagged a gold medal at the event in the SL3-SU5 division. Meanwhile, Sanjana also won a gold medal in the women's singles event in the SL3 category. Nithya Sre finished first in the women's singles SH6 category on Monday.

Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja swept a gold medal in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category event.

Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni won silver medals in the mixed doubles SH6 category event. Meanwhile Hardik and Sanjana also managed a second place finish in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 division event. Karan and Ruthick also clinched a silver medal in the men's doubles SU5 category.

Meanwhile, Naveen S and Hardik Makkar bagged silver medals in the men's singles SL4 and SU5 category events respectively. Jyoti won a silver medal in the women's singles SL4 category.

Palak Kohli also bagged a bronze medal in the women's singles SU5 event. She along with her mixed doubles partner Nehal Gupta won a bronze medal in the SL3- SU5 match.

Meanwhile, Naveen S. and Hardik Makkar clinched bronze medals in the men's doubles SU5 clash in the marquee event. Aditya Kulkarni (SH6) and Santhiya swept bronze medals in the men's and women's singles matches.

At least 750 athletes from 30 countries across the globe participated at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021, Bahrain. This is the 4th Asian Youth Paralympic Games (AYPG). The event concluded on December 6, 2021.

