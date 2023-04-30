Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Here’s what Twitterati had to say after Rankireddy & Chirag’s historic title win

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by winning the gold medal in the Men's Doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.
The Indian pair defeated Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi to clinch a gold medal, ending India's 58-year wait for a Badminton Asia Championship title. Dinesh Khanna was the previous shuttler to win gold for India at the Badminton Asia Championships. He did so in the Men's Singles event back in 1965.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their first game with a score of 16-21. In the second game, the Indian duo were trailing by five points. However, they fought back hard to register a 21-17 victory and level the points at 1-1.
It was all down to the final game to decide the winner of the Men's Doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The Malaysian pair once again started on a positive note and had the upper hand until the Indians leveled the score at 15-15.
There was no looking back from the Indians from there on as they won their final match 21-19.
From being 1-0 down to winning the final 1-2, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history for India. It will certainly be a memorable day for the Indian pair and for fans across the country as well.
Rankireddy and Chirag are prominent examples of what having a "never give up" attitude can do. They never lost hope despite trailing by several points on multiple occasions and eventually secured first place at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.
Fans React to Rankireddy & Chirag’s historic title win at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023
Fans reacted jubilantly to Satwiksai Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's incredible victory at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. One of them wrote:
"NEW ASIAN CHAMPIONS IN THE HOUSE #SatChi First ever Men's double pair Asian champion"
Here are a few reactions:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty's Road to Gold!
Here's how Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty's tournament unfolded:
Round of 32: Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2.
Scores: 14-21, 17-21.
Round of 16: Jin Yong & Na Sung Seung lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2.
Scores: 13-21, 11-21.
Quarter Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan 2-0.
Scores: 21-11. 21-12.
Semi-Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin [RETIRED].
Scores: 21-18, 13-14*.
Final: Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi lose to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 1-2.
Scores: 21-16, 17-21, 19-21.