Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Here’s what Twitterati had to say after Rankireddy & Chirag’s historic title win

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by winning the gold medal in the Men's Doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

The Indian pair defeated Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi to clinch a gold medal, ending India's 58-year wait for a Badminton Asia Championship title. Dinesh Khanna was the previous shuttler to win gold for India at the Badminton Asia Championships. He did so in the Men's Singles event back in 1965.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win India's 1st Badminton Asia Championship title in 58 years!



Dinesh Khanna won the title back in 1965. 🏽



#BAC2023 #Badminton #SKIndianSports History makers!Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win India's 1st Badminton Asia Championship title in 58 years!Dinesh Khanna won the title back in 1965. History makers! 🇮🇳Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win India's 1st Badminton Asia Championship title in 58 years! 🏆Dinesh Khanna won the title back in 1965. 👏🏽#BAC2023 #Badminton #SKIndianSports https://t.co/DuWyIXcCz5

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their first game with a score of 16-21. In the second game, the Indian duo were trailing by five points. However, they fought back hard to register a 21-17 victory and level the points at 1-1.

It was all down to the final game to decide the winner of the Men's Doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The Malaysian pair once again started on a positive note and had the upper hand until the Indians leveled the score at 15-15.

There was no looking back from the Indians from there on as they won their final match 21-19.

From being 1-0 down to winning the final 1-2, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history for India. It will certainly be a memorable day for the Indian pair and for fans across the country as well.

Rankireddy and Chirag are prominent examples of what having a "never give up" attitude can do. They never lost hope despite trailing by several points on multiple occasions and eventually secured first place at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

In case you missed the game, you can access Sportskeeda's live commentary for the contest here.

Fans React to Rankireddy & Chirag’s historic title win at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Fans reacted jubilantly to Satwiksai Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's incredible victory at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. One of them wrote:

"NEW ASIAN CHAMPIONS IN THE HOUSE #SatChi First ever Men's double pair Asian champion"

Here are a few reactions:

तनुल जैन @galti_semistake



Satwik and chirag



Beautiful



#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 Indian sports hero of the yearSatwik and chiragBeautiful Indian sports hero of the yearSatwik and chiragBeautiful ❤️#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

Ritesh Ranjan @ranjanmania duo to win a 🥇 in the Men's Doubles event. #SatwiksairajRankireddy Congratulations to Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty on winning historic gold at the #BadmintonAsiaChampionships today as they became the first Indianduo to win a 🥇 in the Men's Doubles event. #BadmintonAsiaChampionships 2023 #ChiragShetty Congratulations to Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty on winning historic gold at the #BadmintonAsiaChampionships today as they became the first Indian 🇮🇳 duo to win a 🥇 in the Men's Doubles event. #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 #ChiragShetty #SatwiksairajRankireddy https://t.co/qlsxnJDOGX

Krishanu Nandy @KrishanuNandy6

What a final ,adding medals after medals for the country.

Certainly change the culture of men's double badminton in India .Keep going

#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj take a bow.What a final ,adding medals after medals for the country.Certainly change the culture of men's double badminton in India .Keep going @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj take a bow.What a final ,adding medals after medals for the country.Certainly change the culture of men's double badminton in India .Keep going #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

Aniruddh Singh @realAniruddh



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crowned Asian Badminton Champions after coming back from 16-21 to 21-17, 21-19.



#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 Believe me when I say, after Paris Olympics 2024, every Indian household would know these names!!Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crowned Asian Badminton Champions after coming back from 16-21 to 21-17, 21-19. Believe me when I say, after Paris Olympics 2024, every Indian household would know these names!! Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crowned Asian Badminton Champions after coming back from 16-21 to 21-17, 21-19.#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 https://t.co/BGNUgpLZZe

Aegon Mishra🖤 @Decent_boy07 Congratulations champs for winning

Our best hope in Paris Olympic2024🤗

#IndianBadminton Was in Banaras nd missed the match. "Brother of destructions" Satvik and Chirag 🥺Congratulations champs for winning #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 MD Title...Our best hope in Paris Olympic2024🤗 Was in Banaras nd missed the match. "Brother of destructions" Satvik and Chirag 🥺♥️ Congratulations champs for winning #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 MD Title...Our best hope in Paris Olympic2024🤗#IndianBadminton

Savi @Savi_S9



Defeated 'The Daddies' on the way. #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023



Might look like a Satwik-Chirag fan account🤭 'Incredible' is not sufficient. Satwik-Chirag wins India's first doubles title at the Asia Championship.Defeated 'The Daddies' on the way. #BAC2023 Might look like a Satwik-Chirag fan account🤭 'Incredible' is not sufficient. Satwik-Chirag wins India's first doubles title at the Asia Championship.Defeated 'The Daddies' on the way. #BAC2023 #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023Might look like a Satwik-Chirag fan account🤭

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16

SATWIK CHIRAG TAKE A BOW. They are the champions.

#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 Excellent news coming from Badminton game,What the hell the boys of destruction did just now,we won it,yes! yes! yes!SATWIK CHIRAG TAKE A BOW. They are the champions. Excellent news coming from Badminton game,What the hell the boys of destruction did just now,we won it,yes! yes! yes!SATWIK CHIRAG TAKE A BOW. They are the champions.#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

Bikash Kumar Gharai @gharaibikash



Kudos to the asian badminton champs for providing such a memorable match!



#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 I opened the app again & in 3rd game first half, they were again down by 8-11, but the comeback in second half was incredible.Kudos to the asian badminton champs for providing such a memorable match! I opened the app again & in 3rd game first half, they were again down by 8-11, but the comeback in second half was incredible. Kudos to the asian badminton champs for providing such a memorable match!🇮🇳#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

Gourav Agrawal @gouravbhoot

#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 Satchi keeps surprising us. Who could imagine this comeback? Congrats for being the 1st Indian Men's doubles pair to win gold at BAC 2023 Satchi keeps surprising us. Who could imagine this comeback? Congrats for being the 1st Indian Men's doubles pair to win gold at BAC 2023 👏#BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

ki 🥀🖤 @inthedarkbob Pro player the only pair represent malaysia at the final #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 , yassin improved. zaiyi bestest performance as usual. ministry of defense goes to ongteo. ngl. #BAC2023 Pro player the only pair represent malaysia at the final #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 , yassin improved. zaiyi bestest performance as usual. ministry of defense goes to ongteo. ngl. #BAC2023

jyotsna mohan @jyotsnamohan #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 #satwikchirag What a historic win! Chirag Shetty & Satwik Rankireddy are the new Asian men’s doubles champions What a historic win! Chirag Shetty & Satwik Rankireddy are the new Asian men’s doubles champions ⭐️ #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 #satwikchirag

Sanjay Singh 🇮🇳 @0xSanjaySingh

2nd medal after 58 yrs

Sat-Chi wins Badminton Asian Championship



What a game, What a comeback after a set & 5 points down at the halfway stage



Final Score: 16-21 21-17 21-19

#BAC2023 HISTORY.... GOLD 🥇2nd medal after 58 yrsSat-Chi wins Badminton Asian ChampionshipWhat a game, What a comeback after a set & 5 points down at the halfway stageFinal Score: 16-21 21-17 21-19 #Badminton AsiaChampionships2023 #Badminton HISTORY.... GOLD 🥇2nd medal after 58 yrs 🇮🇳Sat-Chi wins Badminton Asian ChampionshipWhat a game, What a comeback after a set & 5 points down at the halfway stage 🔥🔥🔥Final Score: 16-21 21-17 21-19#BAC2023 #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 #Badminton

Pritish Raj @befikramusafir



Champions of Asia. Satwik/Chirag win a thriller against Ong/Teo in the Badminton Asia Championships final.



16-21, 21-17, 21-



#BAC2023 #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 The destruction called 'SAT-CHI'Champions of Asia. Satwik/Chirag win a thriller against Ong/Teo in the Badminton Asia Championships final.16-21, 21-17, 21- The destruction called 'SAT-CHI'Champions of Asia. Satwik/Chirag win a thriller against Ong/Teo in the Badminton Asia Championships final.16-21, 21-17, 21-#BAC2023 #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023 https://t.co/4v1LzXhXzG

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty's Road to Gold!

Here's how Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty's tournament unfolded:

Round of 32: Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2.

Scores: 14-21, 17-21.

Round of 16: Jin Yong & Na Sung Seung lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2.

Scores: 13-21, 11-21.

Quarter Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan 2-0.

Scores: 21-11. 21-12.

Semi-Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin [RETIRED].

Scores: 21-18, 13-14*.

Final: Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi lose to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 1-2.

Scores: 21-16, 17-21, 19-21.

Poll : 0 votes