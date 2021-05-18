Badminton World Federation to vote on change in scoring system after Tokyo Olympics

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will vote on Saturday on a proposed change to the existing scoring system after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Currently, each game is played to 21 points, provided the winner has a two-point lead. But the BWF thinks that the games are a little too long in the current system.

In this case, a new scoring system would energize the sport and make it relevant to the millennial audience. The change proposes a shift to a best of five games instead of a best of three games, with an 11-point format per game.

“The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans,” said Poul-Erik Hoyer, the BWF president and 1996 Olympic champion for Denmark.

“This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. So, I’m confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change."

According to the world governing body, the change was proposed by Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives to make the sport more television-friendly.

The BWF will hold its annual general meeting virtually on Saturday, where they will make the final decision.

Similar attempts to amend the scoring system were unsuccessful in 2014 and 2018. An overall two-thirds majority of 168 votes will be required to form a new scoring system.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Viktor Axelsen has opposed to the BWF's idea of a new scoring system.

However, Danish star Viktor Axelsen has voiced his reluctance to the idea of changing the existing three-game format. Axelsen expressed his displeasure at the BWF's lack of communication with the players on changes in the playing format.

Earlier, top shuttlers like Lin Dan and Denmark ace Jan Jorgensen were also not in favor of the BWF's five-game format in 2014.

