BAI announces 3 junior, sub-junior ranking badminton tournaments as selection trials for national team

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is gearing up to select the national junior teams for the forthcoming international tournaments. BAI has announced three junior and sub-junior All India Rankings badminton tournaments as selection trials to pick the national team.

Two Junior Under-19 All India Ranking badminton tournaments and one Sub-Junior Under-15 and Under-17 tournament will be held in July.

The BAI will resume the Under-19 All India Rankings domestic season after a gap of almost three years with back-to-back tournaments.

Krishna Khaitan Memorial badminton tournament will be held next month

One of the oldest national junior tournaments, the Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking badminton tournament will be held in Panchkula from July 7-13. It will mark the resumption of the country's domestic junior tournaments following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was scheduled to be held in the second week of January but had to be postponed at the last minute due to the pandemic.

The organizers tried hard to conduct the tournament thereafter but could not get proper dates and also because of strict COVID-19 guidelines from the government authorities.

The second Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking tournament will be held at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium in Goa from July 23-30.

A couple of days later, the national governing body of sports will organize the second All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 tournament post pandemic from July 23-30.

The first U-15 and U-17 tournament was held at Panchkula earlier this year, which saw the participation of hundreds of players from all over the country.

According to BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra, the performance of all three tournaments will be monitored closely by the national selection committee.

Based on performances in the Panchkula and Goa tournaments, the Indian team for the BWF junior events will be picked.

“The performance of the three tournaments will be counted as trials for Tops Development Group, National Junior Camp and for participation in any international tournaments,” said Sanjay Mishra in a circular released to all the affiliated units of BAI.

BAI Junior All India Ranking badminton tournament schedule

Under-19

Smt. Krishna Khaitan All India junior tournament at Panchkula from July 7-13, 2022.

Yonex-Sunrise All India tournament in Goa from July 15-21, 2022.

U-15 and U-17

Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior tournament in Goa from July 23-30, 2022.

