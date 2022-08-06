BAI asks national camp players not to play in multiple events

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has asked national camp players not to play in multiple events in the future.

In a circular issued by the general secretary Sanjay Mishra to all affiliated state associations, the national governing body of sports wants players to stick to one event.

The Association has found that most of the top players still play in multiple events domestically as well as overseas. BAI's top officials do not want players to mix their events. The governing body wants players to play either singles or doubles so that they can concentrate on their best event to produce good performances.

The statement reads thus:

“This is to inform you that since the players are selected for the Core Group, National Camp, and TOPS Development Group on the basis of their performance in the National senior selection trials held in Delhi from April 15 to 20, 2022 in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events, the Badminton Association of India has taken a decision based on the advice of chief coach and SAI-TOPS that players who are selected for singles event will only play singles and those who are selected for pair events will only play in pair events at all the domestic and international tournaments."

The think tank, which includes national chief coach Pullela Gopichand, wants players to concentrate on one discipline.

BAI takes decision to ensure long-term targets

The Association believes that if a player can participate in multiple events then their performance can be affected. Several national camp players continue to still play in singles as well as doubles at national and international tournaments.

The letter issued by Sanjay Mishra adds:

“The above decision is taken to ensure that the long-term targets set by BAI and SAI-TOPS are achieved. This way, players can concentrate as well as continue their training in their chosen events - singles or doubles.”

Many badminton experts have welcomed this decision and believe it will certainly benefit Indian badminton in the long run.

