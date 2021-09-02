BAI to hold All India Masters Ranking Badminton tournament from September 19 in Goa

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has made three unsuccessful attempts to resume competition in the domestic circuit in the last few months. However, due to the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, the BAI could not get permission from the government authorities to conduct the tournaments anywhere in India.

Now, instead of holding tournaments for juniors or seniors, the BAI is trying to conduct tourneys for veterans who are over 35 years of age. The national governing body of sport has announced that they will organize the All India Masters Ranking Badminton tournament for men and women from September 19 to 26 in Goa.

The Goa Badminton Association will host the eight-day long tournament under the auspices of BAI at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim and Salcete in Goa. There will be no qualifying rounds in the week-long tourney and only the main draw will be played in the men’s and women’s sections.

The organizers have divided the tournament into two parts. For the first four days, 55-plus, 60-plus, 65-plus, 70-plus and 75-plus matches will be played. The second part of the tournament will be held from September 23 to 26 for the age groups of 35-plus, 40-plus, 45-plus and 50-plus.

In a circular sent to all affiliated state units on Thursday, the BAI has stated that the submission of entries will be closed on September 11.

The draws will be published on September 18 on the website, the BAI stated in a circular. Goa Badminton Association secretary Sandeep Heble will be the organizing secretary of the tournament.

Goa tournament will be selection trials for BWF World Senior Championships: BAI

The week-long Goa event assumed significance as it will be the selection tournament for the forthcoming BWF World Senior Championships 2021, which will be held in France. The biennial tournament will take place from November 28 to December 4 in Huelva, Spain.

Manjusha Sudhir Sahasrabudhe (right) won the silver medal in Poland in 2019

The BWF World Senior Championships are held every two years. This is an individual championship with men’s and women’s singles and doubles events. The players who excel in the Goa tournament will qualify for the World Seniors. The last edition of the World Seniors was held from August 4 to 11 in Poland.

