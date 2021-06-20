BAI plans to start regional academies in 5 zones and National Center to boost badminton in India

Badminton is a sport that has made giant strides in the last few years in India. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has made several plans to boost the game in the country. The efforts of BAI and the success of Indian shuttlers on the world stage has increased the popularity of badminton in the country.

Despite the overwhelming success of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and others in the last few years, India is still not considered among the top badminton nations in the world.

However, the BAI is pleased with the progress so far, but it wants to see India reach the top in future. The national governing body of badminton has a few ambitious plans to raise the standard of the game in India and take the country to the pinnacle of the sport.

BAI joint secretary Mayur Parikh has informed that regional academies in five different zones and the National Badminton Academy will be the association’s top priorities after the pandemic.

“The BAI has decided to set up five regional academies and one national academy in the country. To provide quality standard coaching to the budding shuttlers and popularise the game across the country, the BAI will launch these projects soon,” said Mayur Parikh, who is based in Ahmedabad.

He said the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) is keen to have the West Zone’s regional academy in Nagpur. Guwahati is likely to have the East Zone Academy.

National Badminton Academy of BAI likely to be set up near Delhi

Mayur Parikh said that the five cities for the zonal centres haven't been finalised yet. But he noted that the national academy is likely to come up near the national capital, saying:

“The five cities have not been finalised yet. Guwahati (East Zone), Nagpur (West Zone), Panchkula (North Zone), Hyderabad (South Zone) and Raipur (Central Zone) are likely to get the final approvals. The National Badminton Academy will be set up near Delhi. The head office of BAI is in Delhi, and that is the reason the BAI wants to have its national center near the capital."

Forming regional academies is an ambitious project of BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has recently become the chief minister of Assam.

“Our president wants to see India at the top of the world in another five years’ time. Development of the game at the grassroots is a must. BAI will promote new venues and academies across the country supported by good coaches. It will create a big bunch of quality shuttlers across the country. Quality foreign coaches will work in tandem with the Indian coaches at all the regional academies as well as at the national academy,” said Mayur Parikh.

BAI Joint Secretary Mayur Parikh (centre) with Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Prize money in the domestic tournaments is much less, and that is a reason why most of the top stars don’t compete in the All India Ranking tournaments.

“In a major revamp, the BAI announced the introduction of a multi-level domestic tournament structure, which will have combined prize money of approximately Rs 2 crore. The decision to restructure the domestic tournament set-up was taken in order to have a performance-oriented approach and to find the best talents from across the country,” said Mayur Parikh.

The revamped structure will have three levels of tournaments - Levels 1, 2 and 3, respectively. The highest level, Level 1, will have a Rs 25 lakh purse. The BAI Premier Super Series tournament will have restricted entry with main draws only.

In a league-cum-knockout format, the top eight singles players in the BWF rankings and the top four pairs in BWF rankings below 100 will be eligible for direct entry. Moreover, the top 24 singles players and 12 players as per the BAI rankings will also get direct entry.

The senior national championships will also have more incentive for players, as the total prize money has been raised to Rs 50 lakh for the winner.

“The increased prize money in the domestic tournaments will certainly benefit the shuttlers. BAI aims to unearth the best talents who can sustain a high level of play at international tournaments. It will also create a sustainable domestic structure backed with sizeable prize money,” said Mayur Parikh.

The BAI has also formed a four-member committee for talent identification to raise the overall standard of the game in the country.

A standing panel for talent identification has been formed consisting of chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania, BAI vice-president Sekhar C Biswas and junior national chief coach Sanjay Mishra.

The committee will look after the selection of upcoming players and players for Khelo India in consultation with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Tops Division, as may be required from time to time. The selection will be made in a very transparent manner with set criteria to avoid ambiguity.

BAI's plans for the improvement of badminton in the country:

1. Regional Academies in Five Zones

2. National Badminton Academy

3. Separate Academy for Doubles

4. Appointment of more foreign coaches

5. Revamped domestic structure

6. Three levels of national-level tournaments

7. Increased combined Rs 2 crore prize money

8. Talent Identification Committee

9. Developing national coaches

10. International exposure for domestic top-ranked players.

