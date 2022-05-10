Bengaluru teenage shuttler Tanya Hemanth making rapid strides with series of impressive performances

Tanya Hemanth has done no harm to her growing reputation with a series of impressive performances in the last few months.

The 18-year-old Tanya Hemanth dazzled in the national selection trials, conducted by the Badminton Association of India, by finishing a creditable fifth in the women’s singles.

Although Tanya missed a berth in the Indian squad for the Uber Cup and Commonwealth Games, she won the hearts of everyone with her outstanding performance. Tanya was one of the finds during the week-long selection trials in New Delhi last month.

The teenager finished fifth behind Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda, and Aditi Bhatt to clinch a place in the national camp and core group for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Soon after this, the Bengaluru girl added another feather to her illustrious career by guiding her Jain University team to triumph at the Khelo India University Games in her hometown.

The five-day Khelo India University Games were held recently in Bengaluru in which all the leading university teams competed for the top honors.

Tanya led from the front and propelled Jain University to triumph with an unbeaten run in the entire competition.

Jain University men's and women's teams emerged champions in Khelo India University Games. (Pic credit: Khelo India)

Tanya Hemanth helps Jain University beat Madurai Kamaraj University in final

The women’s team of Jain University, Bengaluru, defeated Madurai Kamaraj University of Tamil Nadu 2-0 in the final. Tanya Hemanth trounced Akshaya Arumugam 21-11, 21-16 to provide a flying start for her team in the summit clash.

Tanya, who is the world No. 118 in the women’s singles, needed just 29 minutes to get the better of Akshaya.

Janani Anantha Kumar and Drithi Yatheesh then sealed the fate of Madurai Kamraj University by winning their doubles match. Janani and Drithi prevailed over Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Varshini Viswanath Sri 21-18, 21-17 in 33 minutes.

Tanya Hemanth didn't drop a single game during entire competition

Jain University blanked the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai 2-0 in the semi-finals. As usual, Tanya won her first singles as she eked out a straight-games win over Kavipriya Selvam of Chennai.

The 18-year-old was in control throughout the match and earned a splendid 21-16, 21-18 victory in 33 minutes over Kavipriya. She won all her matches without losing a single game throughout the Khelo India University Games.

Tanya has been training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) since 2020. Speaking to Sportskeeda, she expressed satisfaction with her performance at the Khelo India University Games.

“This is my first Khelo India Games at the University level. I played the first singles in all of the rounds and was able to win all the matches for my team. We played very well as a team which helped us win in straight games."

Jain University men’s team edged past the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, 3-2 to complete the sweep. Tanya Hemanth praised the organizers for their smooth conduct of the tournament. The talented girl also thanked her team and the PPBA.

“The conduct of the tournament was at international level standards. Overall, it was a good and fun experience. I am very proud of my team (Jain University). I thank Team Jain and Team PPBA."

The talented youngster has displayed remarkable consistency in her performances over the last couple of years. After reaching the final of the Polish Open and making the semis at the Uganda International and Hungarian International last year, she has raised the bar in 2022.

Tanya reached the pre-quarterfinals at the 2022 Indian Open and quarters at the Odisha Open earlier this year. By finishing fifth in the national selection trials, she proved her immense talent and gave plenty of hope to Indian badminton lovers.

Tanya Hemanth will look to maintain her outstanding form in the future and establish herself as the successor to PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

