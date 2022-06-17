BWF announces dates for new International Challenge badminton tournaments in Nagpur and Raipur

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the dates for the new International Challenge badminton tournaments slated to be held in Nagpur and Raipur later this year.

According to the new calendar released by the badminton world governing body on Friday, the India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022 will be held in Nagpur from September 13-18.

The world-class Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur will host the six-day long international tournament in Nagpur. It will mark the beginning of the international tournaments in the Orange City.

After a gap of one day, Raipur will host the Indian Chhattisgarh International Challenge 2022 from September 20-25. Balbir Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur will host the first-ever international tournament in the capital of Chhattisgarh.

General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Sanjay Mishra will be the organizing in-charge of the Raipur tournament.

BWF has updated the dates for Nagpur and Raipur events on their website

The BWF had allotted two additional International Challenge tournaments to India earlier this month. While accepting the Badminton Association of India’s request for the same, the BWF had said the new tournaments will be held in September.

On Friday, the BWF finally announced the exact dates and also updated the new dates on their website.

In addition to two World Tour Super tournaments, India also hosts one Infosys Foundation International Challenge in Bengaluru and one junior international tournament in Pune.

Central India’s most popular cities, Nagpur and Raipur, have hosted national-level badminton tournaments earlier.

Schedule for International Challenge tournaments in India

India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022

Dates: September 13-18

Venue: Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur, Nagpur

India Chhattisgarh International Challenge 2022

Dates: September 20-25

Venue: Balbir Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur

Infosys Foundation India International Challenge 2022

Dates: October 11-16

Venue: Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

