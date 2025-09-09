BWF Hong Kong Open 2025 Day 1 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty survive scare, Kiran George through to main draw

The BWF Hong Kong Open kicked off on Tuesday, September 9, and the event is off to a great start. India had several players in the mix on opening day and fans got to witness some exciting action.

The main stars of the day were Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo are fresh off of their campaign at the BWF World Championships where they clinched a bronze medal. Today, Rankireddy and Shetty took on the lower ranked Hsiang Chieh Chiu and Wang Chi-Lin.

The Indians got off to an incredible start, racing away to a 21-13 victory in the first set. However, their Taiwanese counterparts didn't let go easily, winning the second game 21-18 to force a decider. Rankireddy and Shetty pulled out the big guns for the final game, walking away with a 21-10 win to wrap up the match.

On the singles end of things at the Hong Kong Open, India was in action only for the men's singles qualification events, where Kiran George was the standout performer of the day. The up and coming start got his campaign at the Super 750 off to a strong start as he claimed a 21-14, 21-13 win over World No.74 June Wei Cheam.

Elsewhere, Sankar Muthusamy beat Wang Yue Hang in straight sets for his first round match. George and Muthusamy then battled each other for a spot in the main draw, with the former emerging victorious 21-18, 21-14 in straight games.

On the other end of the draw, Tharun Mannepalli beat Srikanth Kidambi in the first round of his qualification matches, before going down to Justin Hoh in a three game battle that lasted well over an hour.

BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results at the end of day one (Indians only)

Results from the Hong Kong Open (Image Source: Getty)

Here is what India's scoreboard looked like after the first day of action in Hong Kong:

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Hsiang Chieh Chiu/Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) 21-13, 18-21, 21-10

Men's Singles Qualification Matches Round of 16

Tharun Mannepalli (India) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 28-26, 21-13

Kiran George (India) beat June Wei Cheam (Singapore) 21-14, 21-13

Sankar Muthusamy (India) Wang Yue Hang (Chinese Taipei) 21-10, 21-5

Men's Singles Qualification Matches Quarterfinals

Justin Hoh (Singapore) beat Tharun Mannepalli (India) 21-23, 21-13, 21-18

Kiran George (India) beat Sankar Muthusamy (India) 21-18, 21-14

