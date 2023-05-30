BWF rankings: Satwik-Chirag achieve career-best rank, HS Prannoy moves up to World No. 8

Indian badminton players endured a steady rise in the latest BWF rankings, issued on May 30. The Indian top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best ranking of World No. 4, moving up by one place. Meanwhile, Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy moved to World No. 8 in the latest BWF rankings.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu continues to be the highest-ranked women’s singles player and despite a third-place finish at the Malaysia Masters, she is ranked 13th.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are ranked 15 in the world.

Satiwksairaj and Chirag have 74,651 points from 12 tournaments. The duo gained big after winning the gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, who won the Commonwealth Games gold medal, the French Open, and Swiss Open titles, gave the Malaysia Masters a miss. They will be in action at the upcoming Thailand Open Super 500 tournament. It will also be their first event in the Paris Olympics qualification period.

BWF rankings: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in top-20

HS Prannoy moved up to the 8th position in the latest BWF rankings.

After a slight slump, HS Prannoy bounced back and reclaimed his world number 8 ranking while Kidambi Srikanth gained three positions to get his place back in the top 20. He is ranked 20th in the latest BWF rankings.

However, Lakshya Sen slipped a place to world no. 23 after an early exit from the Malaysia Masters.

Prannoy earned plaudits for winning his first title on the BWF World Tour and his first individual international trophy in six years when he triumphed in the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Prannoy's win also gave India its first singles title in badminton this year.

He earned well-fought wins over World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen (against whom he lost in the Sudirman Cup), All England Open champion Li Shi Feng, 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist Kenta Nishimoto, giant-killer Christian Adinata, and 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Weng Hong Yang en route to his win.

