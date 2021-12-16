BWF World Championships 2021: Day 5 Schedule for Indian shuttlers, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Defending champion PV Sindhu will headline the Indian action as she looks to reach the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain, on Thursday.

With ninth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong standing between the Indian and a place in the last eight, Sindhu won't have it easy. Having lost to the Thai in their last two meetings, the two-time Olympic medalist needs to come up with something special to turn one around in her favor.

In the men's singles, India will be represented by Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in the Round of 16.

2017 BWF World Championships quarterfinalist Srikanth will hope to halt the giant-killing run of 27th-ranked Lu Guang Zu, who has beaten fourth seed Chou Tien Chen and three-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

HS Prannoy has been gradually climbing his way back to the top echelons of the sport following a bout of COVID-19.

Having toppled eighth seed NG Ka Long Angus in the first round, he will be upbeat about causing yet another upset when he meets 11th seed Rasmus Gemke.

20-year-old Lakshya Sen, who made the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals on debut, showed immense maturity in downing 15th seed Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

He will be determined to continue the momentum when he takes on Guatemala's World No. 43 Kevin Cordon.

In the men's doubles, eighth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a tough pre-quarterfinal assignment as they face ninth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

World No. 21 women's doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will be keen to back up their big win over 14th seeds Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting when they meet sixth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the pre-quarterfinals.

BWF World Championships 2021: Full schedule for Indian shuttlers on Day 5

Men's singles

(12) Kidambi Srikanth (IND) vs Lu Guang Zu (CHN) not before 12.30 pm local time/5 pm IST

HS Prannoy (IND) vs (11) Rasmus Gemke at approx 4.30 pm local time/9 pm IST

Lakshya Sen (IND) vs Kevin Cordon (GUA) not before 6 pm local time/10.30 pm IST

Women's singles

(6) PV Sindhu (IND) vs (9) Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) at 9 am local time/1.30 pm IST

Men's doubles

(8) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (MAS) at approx 11 am local time/3.30 pm IST

Women's doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy (IND) vs (6) Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) at approx 9.40 am local time/2.20 pm IST

BWF World Championships 2021: TV schedule

The BWF World Championships 2021 is being telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

BWF World Championships 2021: Live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2021 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

