BWF World Championships 2022: Day 2 schedule of Indian badminton contingent, where to watch & live streaming details

Two-time medalist Saina Nehwal will spearhead the Indian action on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 23.

The Indian shuttler comes into this event on the back of an encouraging quarter-final finish at the Singapore Open in July. The former World No. 1 will kickstart her quest for a third World Championships medal against World No. 50 Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

Nehwal will be the only Indian to take the court in singles on the second day of the championships.

In the women's doubles category, all eyes will be on the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who begin their campaign against the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow. The fast-rising Indian pair have been making their presence felt throughout the season and also made the semi-finals of the All England Open earlier this year.

India had mixed fortunes on the opening day of this prestigious event. 2019 BWF World Championships bronze medalist Sai Praneeth had to bite the dust and so did Malvika Bansod and the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medalists respectively, had smooth sailing into Round 2 along with HS Prannoy. Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto, and Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh also won their respective matches.

On that note, here's a look at the August 23 schedule for the Indian contingent:

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 2 schedule for Indian shuttlers

(Timings in Indian Standard Time)

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi at 7:30 am

Men's doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue/William Villeger not before 10:30 am

Women's doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan/Valeree Siow at 5:30 am

Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam vs Martina Corsini/Judith Mair at approx. 8:10 am

Mixed doubles

Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs/Jenny Moore at approx. 6:25 am

Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto vs (14) Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran at approx. 10:10 am

Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

