BWF World Championships 2022: Day 3 schedule of Indian badminton contingent, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen will headline the Indian action on Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo on Wednesday, August 24.

The ninth-seeded Sen will face World No. 74 Luis Enrique Penalver of Spain for a place in the pre-quarter-finals of this prestigious event. The 2021 bronze medalist had earlier begun his campaign with a 21-12, 21-11 win over Danish veteran Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Kidambi Srikanth, the silver medalist from the 2021 edition, and HS Prannoy will also be in action on Day 3. While 12th-seeded Srikanth takes on World No. 23 Zhao Jun Peng, Prannoy has an uphill task against second seed Kento Momota.

Commonwealth Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play their first match since their Birmingham glory. The seventh-seeded pair will kickstart their title challenge against the unheralded Guatemalan pair of Solis Jonathan and Anibal Marroquin.

On that note, here's a look at the August 24 schedule for the Indian contingent at the BWF World Championships 2022.

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 3 schedule for Indian shuttlers

(Timings in Indian Standard Time)

Men's singles

(12) Kidambi Srikanth vs Zhao Jun Peng at approx. 10.10 am

(9) Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver at approx. 10.10 am

HS Prannoy vs (2) Kento Momota at approx. 11.50 am

Men's doubles

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs (8) Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen not before 7.30 am

(7) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Solis Jonathan/Anibal Marroquin at approx. 11.50 am

Women's doubles

Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs (3) Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan at 5.45 am

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs (1) Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan at approx. 6.10 am

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs (10) Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan at approx. 9.30 am

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs (4) Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong at approx. 11.10 am

Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

