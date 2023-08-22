The BWF World Championships saw a day of formidable badminton action on Tuesday, August 22. The Royal Arena in Copenhagen witnessed some spectacular matches, but Indian fans were left concerned by their contingent.

The first Indians to take to court at the BWF World Championships were mixed doubles duo Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan.

Prasad and Dewangan were playing German shuttlers Jones Jansen and Linda Efler. Unfortunately for India, Prasad and Dewangan were unable to keep up with their opponents, losing the match 12-21, 11-21. This loss marks the end of India's mixed doubles campaign in this tournament.

Next in action at the BWF World Championships was women's doubles pair Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, who were battling Dutch duo Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen.

Jille and Seinen raced to a quick victory in the first game with a score of 21-14. Bhat and Gautam fought back in the second set, forcing their opponents to a decider. However, momentum swung the other way in the finals game, and Jille and Seinen beat the Indian duo 21-14, 11-21, 21-14.

Following Ashwini and Shikha was star player and 11th seed Lakshya Sen. Sen showed impeccable form as he beat his Korean opponent Jeon Hyeok Jin in 36 minutes with a score of 21-11, 21-12.

PV Sindhu was the next Indian to get down to business at the BWF World Championships. The 16th seed was facing long-time rival Nozomi Okuhara. Okuhara capitalized on long rallies to take a 21-14 win in the first game.

Sindhu made a tremendous comeback in the first half of the second set, leading the match 9-0. Unfortunately, Okuhara dug deep and Sindhu just wasn't able to do anything as her Japanese opponent took a 21-14 win in the second game as well. This ends India's campaign in the women's singles category as well.

Rounding off the day for Indian fans was HS Prannoy. Prannoy was up against Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, whom he beat in straight games with a score of 21-9, 21-14.

BWF World Championships 2023: day one results (Indians Only)

Mixed Doubles

Jansen/Efler (Germany) beat Prasad/Dewangan 21-12, 21-11

Women's Doubles

Jille/Seinen (Netherlands) beat Bhat/Gautam (India) 21-14, 11-21 21-14

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Jeon Hyeok Jin (Korea) 21-11, 21-12

HS Prannoy (India) beat Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) 21-9, 21-14

Women's Singles

Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-14, 21-14

India will now gear up for a day of doubles at the BWF World Championships. Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand will take to court tomorrow, August 23 for their first matches of the tournament.