The pre-quarters at the BWF World Championships promised a long list of exciting matches for badminton enthusiasts everywhere. On top of this list for Indian fans were four matches, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles, Treesa Joly and Gayathri Gopichand's women's doubles, and Prannoy HS's and Lakshya Sen's men's singles.

First up on court today were dynamic duo Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The Indians were fighting against top seeds and World Championships Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fen.

Treesa and Jolly showed some amazing resilience throughout their match, but fell short of their much more experienced opponents. The girls ended their BWF World Championships campaign 14-21, 9-21.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the next Indians in action at Copenhagen, Denmark. The second seeds were facing Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

The Indians strolled to an easy first game victory of 21-15, but the Indonesian's weren't about to throw in the towel just yet. Carnando and Marthin fought back to win the second set 21-19 and forced Rankireddy and Shetty into a decider.

The third game saw a rapid shift in the dynamics, with Satwiksairaj and Chirag proving exactly why they're the World No. 2's. The duo set a punishing pace early in the game and won the match 21-9. This win finalizes Rankireddy and Shetty's entry into the last eight.

Next up on court was men's singles superstar HS Prannoy. The Indian ninth seed was playing ex-world champion Loh Kean Yew.

While Yew got off to a strong start in the first game, Prannoy clawed back to win the game 21-18. However, the Singaporean got the better of Prannoy to win the second game 21-15.

The deciding set was a nail-biting affair, with neither player ready to give up. As the end edged closer, the Kerala native kept his cool to seal his third consecutive quarter finals appearance at the BWF World Championships, winning the game 21-19.

The last Indian to grace the court of the BWF World Championships was Lakshya Sen, who was squaring off against third seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The Thai player took the win in the first game, but Lakshya made a dramatic comeback in the second.

The decider went neck-and-neck until the interval, where Vitidsarn managed to carve out a lead for himself. Despite Sen's best efforts, Kunlavut took the game 21-14, 16-21, 21-13.

BWF World Championships 2023: Results at the end of day 4 (Indians only)

This is how India fared at the pre-quarters round of the BWF World Championships.

Women's Doubles

Chen/Fen (China) beat Jolly/Gopichand 21-14, 21-9

Men's Doubles

Rankireddy/Shetty (India) beat Carnando/Marthin (Indonesia) 21-15, 19-21, 21-9

Men's Singles

HS Prannoy (India) beat Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) 21-18, 15-21, 21-19

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-14, 16-21, 21-13