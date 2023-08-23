Day three of the BWF World Championships commenced with a bang in Copenhagen, Denmark. There were only two Indian matches scheduled for the day, both of them doubles.

The pairs on court today were Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty. Both duos got through to the next round.

Taking to action first at the BWF World Championships were Jolly and Gopichand. The duo, who are seeded 15th in the women's doubles event, were battling Chinese Taipei's Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun.

This was the first time that the shuttler pairs faced each other, but the cards seemed to be in Jolly and Gopichand's favor given that they came into this tournament ranked 19th in the world as opposed to their opponents, who came in ranked 37th.

The Indians were off to a slow start in the first game, with Hui and Tun keeping them under pressure. The score stayed neck and neck until the Indians took a small lead to win the first game 21-18.

The second game is where the Indian duo found their rhythm. While the score was close until the interval, Jolly and Gopichand eventually broke away to pocket a 21-10 victory. This marks the pair's first victory at the 2023 BWF World Championships.

Next up were men's doubles superstars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Rankireddy and Shetty are the second seeds of the BWF World Championships, and they've had some extraordinary performances in the past few months.

For their Round of 32 Rankireddy and Shetty were up against Australians Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Cheun Lim. The Indians were the overwhelming favorites to win the match, and it soon showed why.

Choo and Lim put up an admirable fight in the first set, but fell short by a little, giving Rankireddy and Shetty a 21-16 victory.

Coming into the second game, the Indians were on fire, decimating their Australian opponents 21-9, with the whole affair taking just 30 minutes. The Indian duo will now face Danish 19th seeds Carnando/Marthin in the next round.

BWF World Championships 2023: Results at the end of day 3 (Indians only)

This is how India fared at the end of day three of the BWF World Championships.

Women's Doubles

Jolly/Gopichand (India) beat Hui/Tun (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 21-10

Men's Doubles

Rankireddy/Shetty (India) beat Choo/Lim (Australia) 21-16 21-9