China Masters 2023 Results Day 4: Satwik/Chirag storm through to the semifinals, Prannoy bows out

The China Masters Super 750 quarterfinals unfolded at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium on November 24, marking the fourth day of the six-day-long badminton spectacle.

For the Indian contingent, it proved to be a day of contrasting outcomes. The dynamic duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

However, Asian Games bronze medalist HS Prannoy suffered a defeat to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event of the China Masters 2023.

A closer look at the China Masters results for Indian shuttlers

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the top-seeded Indian pair, extended their 3-0 head-to-head against the Indonesians to an impressive 4-0. They got the better of the world No. 13 duo, Leo Rolly Carnando, and Daniel Marthin, in straight games.

Satwik and Chirag faced tough competition early in the first game, with the scores tied at 9-9. However, they managed to take two points to make it 11-9 and lead at the break. After the mid-game interval, the Indonesian pair fought back to level the score at 13-13. But the Indian duo responded with a display of brilliant attacking shots, clinching the first game 21-16.

Maintaining their momentum, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy dominated the second game, establishing a comfortable five-point lead at the midgame interval. Despite this, the Indonesian pair continued to fight and engage in long rallies, hoping the Indians would make a mistake.

However, Satwik and Chirag minimized errors and extended their lead to 17-10. They sealed the game 21-14, winning the match in 46 minutes and securing their place in the semi-finals of the China Master 2023.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are set to face China's formidable pair of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the semi-final clash scheduled for November 25. The Indian duo aims to capitalize on their current form and advance to the final of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

On the flip side, India's top men's singles player, HS Prannoy, encountered a formidable challenge in the China Masters 2023 quarterfinals against Japan's Kodai Naraoka. Naraoka took control early in the first set against the No. 8-ranked Prannoy, racing to an 11-4 lead at the interval. The Japanese shuttler played some incredibly accurate strokes, securing the first set with a score of 21-9.

The second set saw Prannoy regaining his rhythm, and the players exchanged points alternately until the mid-game interval. The second half of the second set saw the Indian shuttler make unforced errors much like those from the first game. Naraoka capitalized on these mistakes, claiming the set 21-14 and sealing the match with the final scoreboard reading 21-9, 21-14.