Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy thank PM Narendra Modi for encouraging words before Tokyo Olympics 2020

For Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, there was a pleasant surprise waiting in the wings on Sunday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the efforts of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj to qualify for the Olympics while battling great personal battles.

The encouraging words from PM Modi were a much-needed morale booster for the men’s doubles pair who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Also Read: From Sydney to Rio: Who were India's flag-bearers at the last five Olympics?

Chirag has overcome the loss of a relative on his maternal side while Satwiksairaj has bounced back after testing positive for COVID-19 last year. The Prime Minister mentioned their spirited efforts while addressing the nation.

“The high spirits of Chirag Shetty and his partner Satwiksairaj is really an outstanding example of courage and commitment. Both are bound for the Tokyo Olympics and their story is also inspiring."

PM Modi spoke about the challenges the two shuttlers had to overcome:

"Chirag recently lost his maternal grandfather due to coronavirus, while Satwik was COVID-19 positive last year. But despite these hurdles, both of them are practicing hard to give their best in the men’s doubles competition,” said Modi.

The PM was speaking during his monthly radio address, "Mann Ki Baat," on Sunday.

These words from PM Modi touched the hearts of both Chirag and Satwik. The World No. 10 pair are among the 110 Indian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far.

Chirag felt honored by Modi's support and promised to give his best during the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am really thankful to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the kind and encouraging words in today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. We surely will give our best at the Olympic Games and make our country proud,” said Chirag Shetty.

Chirag, Satwiksairaj are among the 110 Indian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Chirag’s long-time partner Satwiksairaj was equally delighted by the encouraging words from Modi.

“It was really a surprising moment for me this morning. The country’s PM saying encouraging words for us made our day. I felt very proud and blessed upon hearing our names. We will surely give our best and bring laurels to our country at the Tokyo Olympics. It was just the kind of words we needed to pump ourselves for the big battle ahead,” said Satwiksairaj.

Also Read: How can two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya qualify for Tokyo?

Today at Maan ki Baat Program Our PM shri @narendramodi ji encouraged & blessed all the Indian Olympic participants. Felt very proud and blessed upon hearing our names. We Surely give our best and bring laurels to our country at Olympics. #cheer4india #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/AoS7lqTzvi — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) June 27, 2021

The 20-year-old saw the PM's address live with his parents and brother at his Hyderabad home.

“My father got a call from the Andhra Pradesh Doordarshan office this morning informing about the program. The official told my father that your son’s name will be mentioned during the . Mann ki baat and you should watch it. I was sleeping when my dad told me about it. I immediately got up and sat down in front of the TV with my family. My parents and elder brother were quite emotional when my name was mentioned by the PM,” said Satwik.

Modi wished Chirag, Satwik and other Tokyo-bound Indian athletes the very best for their Tokyo trip next month.

“Every player going to Tokyo has had their own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country,” said Modi about the Indian athletes.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Five countries who are favorites to win gold in men's football next month

Edited by Diptanil Roy