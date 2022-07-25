Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton full schedule, squads & live streaming details

Badminton has always been one of the most exciting and highly anticipated sports at the Commonwealth Games. Since its debut at the 1966 Commonwealth Games, badminton has been included in 14 consecutive editions.

England are the most successful nation with 109 medals in the sport. Malaysia and India are second and third with 64 and 25 medals respectively.

At the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games, badminton actions will be held at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England, from July 29 to August 8.

The competition will kick off with the mixed team events, which will be followed by the individual events.

Kidambi Srikanth (extreme left) won the men's singles silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Image courtesy: Getty)

16 teams will be divided into four groups in the mixed team events, with each team facing the others in its group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds on completion of the round-robin stages.

Group A will have defending champions India, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Hosts England have been placed in Group B alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados. Group C comprises Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while Malaysia, South Africa, Jamaica, and Zambia make up Group D.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the schedule and timing of the badminton events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, July 29

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 - England v Barbados, Singapore v Mauritius, South Africa v Jamaica, Malaysia v Zambia - 1.30 pm to 5 pm

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 - Scotland v Maldives, India v Pakistan, Canada v Uganda, Australia v Sri Lanka - 6.30 pm to 10 pm

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 - Malaysia v Jamaica, England v Mauritius, Singapore v Barbados, South Africa v Zambia - 11.30 pm to 3 am

Saturday, July 30

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 - Australia v Pakistan, Canada v Maldives, India v Sri Lanka, Scotland v Uganda - 1.30 pm to 5 pm

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - England v Singapore, Malaysia v South Africa, Jamaica v Zambia, Mauritius v Barbados - 6.30 pm to 10 pm

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - Canada v Scotland, India v Australia, Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Maldives v Uganda - 11.30 pm to 3 am

Sunday, July 31

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final - 3.30 pm to 7 pm

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final - 10 pm to 1.30 am

Monday, August 1

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final - 3.30 pm to 7 pm

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final - 10 pm to 1.30 am

Tuesday, August 2

Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match - 3.30 pm to 7 pm

Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match & Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony - 10 pm to 2 am

Wednesday, August 3

Men's Singles Round of 64, Women's Singles Round of 64, Mixed Doubles Round of 64, Men's Doubles Round of 32, Women's Doubles Round of 32 - 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64, Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64, Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 - 9 pm to 1 am

Thursday, August 4

Men's Singles Round of 32, Women's Singles Round of 32, Men's Doubles Round of 32, Women's Doubles Round of 32, Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm

Men's Singles Round of 32, Women's Singles Round of 32, Men's Doubles Round of 32, Women's Doubles Round of 32, Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - 9 pm to 2 am

Friday, August 5

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16, Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16, Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16, Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 - 3.30 pm to 8 pm

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16, Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16, Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16, Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 - 10 pm to 2.30 am

Saturday, August 6

Men's Singles Quarter-Final, Women's Singles Quarter-Final, Men's Doubles Quarter-Final, Women's Doubles Quarter-Final, Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final - 3.30 pm to 8 pm

Men's Singles Quarter-Final, Women's Singles Quarter-Final, Men's Doubles Quarter-Final, Women's Doubles Quarter-Final, Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final - 10 pm to 2.30 am

Sunday, August 7

Men's Singles Semi-Final, Women's Singles Semi-Final, Men's Doubles Semi-Final, Women's Doubles Semi-Final, Mixed Doubles Semi-Final - 1.30 pm to 7 pm

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match, Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match, Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - 9.30 pm to 3 am

Monday, August 8

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match, Men's Singles Medal Ceremony, Women's Singles Gold Medal Match, Women's Singles Medal Ceremony, Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match, Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony, Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match, Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony - 12.30 pm to 6.45 pm

Badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022: Live Streaming Details

Badminton matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news of CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

India's badminton squad and full players list for Commonwealth Games 2022

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa

