Denmark Open 2023 Results Day 3: PV Sindhu advances to the quarterfinals, Aakarshi Kashyap crashes out

India’s badminton superstar PV Sindhu has kept the hopes of the country alive by making it to the quarterfinals after a win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The Denmark Open Super 750 taking place in Odense, Denmark, has seen several top Indians both withdraw and crash out early in the tournament.

After Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen both crashed out on the first day of the tournament, the only Indians left in contention were Aakarshi Kashyap and PV Sindhu on Day 3..

In the Round of 32, PV Sindhu beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-14, 18-21, 21-10 while Aakarshi Kashyap caused an upset by beating World No. 26 Li Yvonne of Germany 10-21, 22-20, 21-12. Both players secured their places in the pre-quarterfinals.

A closer look at the results as PV Sindhu prevails against Tunjung:

In the round of 16, PV Sindhu displayed her resilience as she battled past Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, the world number 7 from Indonesia, to secure a quarter-final berth. This victory marked the two-time Olympic medalist’s third consecutive quarterfinal after she managed to reach the last-eight in the Asian Games individual event and the Arctic Open.

This nail-biting round-of-16 match, which lasted 71 minutes, witnessed Sindhu's remarkable comeback after she lost the first game. She ultimately sealed the match with a score of 18-21, 21-15, 21-13. This victory marks the second time Sindhu has defeated Tunjung this season.

Aakarshi Kashyap, on the other hand, could not manage to overcome her Thai opponent, Supanida Katethong, in the pre-quarterfinal encounter. Earlier, Kashyap was promoted from the reserved list and given entry into the main draw of the tournament after World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi's withdrawal.

Despite playing some outstanding badminton, the Indian shuttler was beaten in straight sets by Supanida and the final scoreboard of the match read 18-21, 8-21 in favor of the Thai shuttler.

Incidentally, Sindhu will now face Aakarshi’s opponent in the quarter-finals, setting up an exciting clash against the World No. 19 on Friday (20 October).

Denmark Open 2023: Results at the End of Day Three (Indians Only)

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) 18-21, 21-15, 21-13

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) lost to Supanida Katethong (Thailand) 18-21, 8-21