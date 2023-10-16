Denmark Open 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

Badminton action has now moved to the home country of the reigning Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen with the BWF Denmark Open. The BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament will commence on October 17 and go on till the 22nd.

The Indian badminton scene will be repped by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat in the men's singles. HS Prannoy withdrew from the tournament due to continuing woes with his back.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand will be the sole flag-bearers for India in the women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles event.

The Doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also pulled their names from the tournament due to injury issues.

Denmark Open 2023: Where to watch

The Denmark Open Super 750 tournament will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in India. However, fans intent on catching the action can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV. The live score for all matches will also be available on the Tournament Software.

Denmark Open 2023: Indian shuttlers faced with difficult draws

For the men's singles event at the Denmark Open, both Priyanshu Rajawat and Kidambi Srikanth have been handed difficult opponents.

Rajawat will have to get past Malaysia's ex-All England Champion Lee Zii Jia, while Srikanth will have to battle China's Weng Hong Yang, whom he recently lost to at the Badminton Asia Championships in three games.

This tournament will act as a chance for Kidambi to collect some much-needed qualification points for the Paris Olympics. He will look to reverse the results from the last time.

Meanwhile, Sen will face Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in his first round, with a possible meeting against China's sixth seed Shi Yu Qi up next.

In the women's singles event, PV Sindhu will square up against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the round of 32. She will encounter either Nozomi Okuhara or seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung if she wins.

For the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are slated to battle Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi for a spot in the pre-quarters.

Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand will fight Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in their initial round, and will run into Japanese fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hiroto if they win.