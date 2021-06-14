Doctors who saved Christian Eriksen are former badminton stars Morten Boesen and Anders Boesen

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, part of the team that 'resurrected' Christian Eriksen after a cardiac arrest during the team's Euro 2020 match against Finland, is a former badminton professional who played at the highest level.

Ander Boesen, his sibling and part of the medical staff at the stadium, is also a well-known badminton star who was once ranked World No. 3.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen was given CPR after he collapsed face-first onto the pitch after trying to receive a throw-in. The players and the referee immediately rushed to Eriksen, and the medics, under the leadership of Morten Boesen, got him back to a conscious state with a defib.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt positive message to Christian Eriksen

The Danish Football Association later announced that Christian Eriksen was in a stable condition and would stay in hospital for more checkups.

Footballers and fans from across the world were quick to applaud the medics for their timely work, which saved Christian Eriksen's life. But very few people know that the team consisted of two former professional badminton stars.

Who are the doctors that saved Christian Eriksen?

Between the two siblings, Morten Boesen was the lesser established badminton player. But the doctor did play a few matches in the BWF circuit and was a known figure in the badminton circuits in the late 90s.

After turning into a full-time doctor, Morten Boesen worked with FC Copenhagen. He was the chief physician and also worked on surgical interventions for footballers.

Christian Eriksen to Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me". Eriksen was talking to his manager who reported Chris sentences from the hospital. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/anWUjcbEtP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2021

Anders Boesen, however, was a far more established player and had a best career ranking of 3. Interestingly, he was beaten by none other than P Gopichand at the famous 2001 All England Championships, which the Indian went on to win.

Anders Boesen was UEFA's stadium doctor for the game - an independent medical professional overseeing the Euro 2020 match.

So it was the brothers -- one a team doctor and the other a stadium doctor -- who got together to save Christian Eriksen from cardiac arrest. It was a combination that was all too familiar to followers of Denmark's badminton.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar