Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt positive message to Christian Eriksen  

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a positive note to Christian Eriksen after the Danish player collapsed unchallenged on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game against Finland.

In his post, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Christian Eriksen to stay strong with the whole footballing world supporting the Danish superstar in this rough period. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!"

In Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, Christian Eriksen was seen collapsing after a teammate threw the ball towards him from a throw-in. The game immediately stopped with Eriksen receiving on-field CPR before the medical team took him off the pitch, suspending the game.

Words of encouragement started to pour in from fans and players alike, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who is due to lead Portugal in their opening Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to see Christian Eriksen back on the field soon following Euro 2020 catastrophe

Cristiano Ronaldo hoped Christian Eriksen would be back on the football pitch as soon as possible. Though the Danish midfielder might not feature again for his country at Euro 2020, the footballing world is hoping to see Eriksen play again soon.

Despite the sad sightings on the pitch, the Danish Football Federation confirmed that Christian Eriksen was well and conscious at the Rigshospitalet Hospital in Copenhagen.

Following the good news about Eriksen's health, the Euro 2020 clash between Denmark and Finland resumed after a stoppage of one hour and 45 minutes. The Danish squad showed great spirit in returning back to the field and were welcomed by fans and the Finnish team with a standing ovation. Finland went on to win the game 1-0.

The footballing world showed great solidarity in these tough times for Christian Eriksen, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way among the football players.

Euro 2020 is set to carry on with fans hoping there will be no such sorrowful incidents in a tournament which has already been delayed by a year due to the global pandemic.

