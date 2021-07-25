Olympics 2021: Players observe a slight drift but conditions perfect at Badminton stadium in Tokyo

Novak Djokovic might have said that the current weather conditions in Tokyo are brutal, but shuttlers are happy with the environment of the badminton arena.

The badminton matches are being played at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo since Saturday and there has been no major complaints from the players.

On the contrary, tennis players are facing difficulties because of hot and humid weather prevailing at the Ariake Tennis Park, the venue of the tennis matches.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Russian star Daniil Medvedev and other tennis players are finding it really difficult to cope with the present Tokyo weather.

Temperatures climbed to nearly 34 degrees Celsius across Tokyo, with oppressive humidity levels above 80 per cent.

However, shuttlers across the world are satisfied with the conditions of the badminton courts. They admitted that there is a slight drift inside the stadium but it is not humid.

Stadium conditions look good and there is no humidity inside the badminton hall: Indian team physio

Indian badminton team physiotherapist Sumansh Sivalanka is pleased with the conditions in Tokyo.

“Stadium conditions look good. We played in this stadium earlier during the Japan Open last year too which was then said to be a test event for the Tokyo Olympics. It is surely humid outside. There is a little bit of drift in the side courts, but overall there is nothing major to complain about,” said Sumansh Sivalanka.

PV Sindhu with her coach Park Tae-Sang and physiotherapist Evangeline Baddam

Young physio Sumansh Sivalanka is taking care of Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and men’s singles player B Sai Praneeth. He said despite there being no humidity inside the stadium, it will definitely test the players’ fitness levels.

“Humidity is not there. Drift and wind factors are also okay but it will certainly test the fitness of the players. It will be challenging for the players as the hall is big which makes shuttles slow,” said Sumansh.

Canada’s teenage badminton sensation Brian Yang also did not find any humidity inside the stadium.

“There is a bit of drift but it is not that humid when we practiced there for the last couple of days,” said Brian Yang.

World No. 45 Brian Yang will take on Felix Burestedt of Sweden on Tuesday in his opening Group P match. Yang is the youngest male shuttler of the Tokyo Olympics.

