29th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament in Panchkula from Jan 11

The 29th edition of Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament will be held in Panchkula from January 11 to 17, 2022. The venue of the Under-19 Krishna Khaitan tournament will be Tau Devi Lal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula.

The week-long annual Krishna Khaitan tournament will be organized by the Express Shuttle Club Trust under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association. It will mark the beginning of the junior domestic season of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Express Shuttle Club has been conducting the Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking tournament continuously for the last three decades. Krishna Khaitan Memorial is one of the oldest tournaments in the country.

Krishna Khaitan Memorial tournament to be played in 5 categories

The All India Junior Ranking tournament will be played in five categories. It will include Under-19 boys singles, Under-19 girls singles, U-19 boys doubles and U-19 girls doubles and the U-19 mixed doubles. Organizing secretary of the Krishna Khaitan tournament Sanjiv Sachdeva said the Panchkula tourney would be the first junior event since 2019.

Former Indian badminton team coach Sanjiv Sachdeva (2nd from R) will be the organizing secretary

“It will be the first junior ranking tournament in the last two years. The qualifying rounds will be held from January 11 to 13. The main draw matches will get underway on January 14 while all the five finals will be played on January 17. The last date of entries is December 22,” said Sanjiv Sachdeva.

Chandigarh-based former Indian badminton team coach Sanjiv Sachdeva said entries can be sent to entry@badmintonindia.org. The applicant will also have to send a copy to smtkrishnakhaitan@gmail.com through their respective state associations.

“The preparations for the tournament are going on smoothly. We are expecting around one thousand entries for the week-long tournament. All the teenage players of the country are excited to play as the junior tournament is happening after a long gap due to the pandemic. We will follow all the COVID-19 protocols and government guidelines for the tourney,” said Sachdeva.

Just before the Krishna Khaitan tournament, the Sub-Junior Under-15 and U-17 meet will also be held at the same venue from January 2 to 9.

