Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Tarun Dhillon among others through to the quarter-finals

Indian para shuttlers are currently competing in the ongoing 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International.

As anticipated, the top Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Tarun Dhillon, Manisha Ramadass, and Mandeep Kaur extended their winning streaks to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Indian para shuttlers have been performing consistently, accumulating numerous medals in back-to-back events. The Indian Para-Badminton contingent recently bagged 23 medals at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama.

The Indian contingent also dominated the medal table with a whopping 28 medals. They won eight gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals, at the recently-concluded 2022 Brazil Para Badminton International in Sao Paulo, Brazil last month.

Pramod Bhagat aims podium finish at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International

The 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat, who is through to the quarter-finals, is expecting to finish on top at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International. He is scheduled to take on his compatriot Nihal Gupta in the men's singles (SL3) quarterfinals later today (May 27).

Speaking about the same, Pramod Bhagat said:

"It has been a good two weeks so far. I hope to continue the golden run in Dubai as well and keep my winning record here. These competitive matches are important to me as we have the big one later this year, the World Para Championships in Japan."

The 33-year-old claimed two gold medals, one each in the men's singles and mixed doubles categories in the Bahrain Para Badminton International tournament.

The 33-year-old was given a walkover by Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the SL3 finals, leading him to clinch the top prize. Pramod had defeated Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the Paralympics final last year.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles event, Pramod, along with Manisha Ramdass, overwhelmed Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Saensupa Nipada 21-14, 21-11 in the SL3-SU5 summit clash to finish atop the podium.

