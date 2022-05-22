PM Modi interacts with newly crowned Thomas Cup champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the newly crowned Thomas Cup champions, the Indian men's badminton team on Sunday (May 22).

A week ago, the Indian men's badminton team vanquished 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals of the 2022 Thomas Cup in Bangkok. India scripted history in their first ever finals appearance by dethroning the defending champions to win the prestigious badminton tournament.

PM Modi hailed the team's performance and asserted that the team will witness several such monumental moments in the future.

"Now India can't lag behind. Your victories are inspiring generations for sports. Such successes inject great energy and confidence in the entire sporting ecosystem of the country. Your victory has done something that cannot be accomplished by greatest of the coaches or the oratory of the leaders."

He further added:

"On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate you and your entire team as after decades, Indian flag has been firmly planted. This is not a small feat...Keeping the nerve and team together under tremendous pressure is something that I can understand very well. I congratulated you on phone but now I am feeling the joy of complimenting you in person."

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Interacted with our badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. The players talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more. India is proud of their accomplishments. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Interacted with our badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. The players talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more. India is proud of their accomplishments. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda says PM Modi never discriminates between medallists and non-medallists

PM Modi also interacted with the women's team, who competed at the Uber Cup. Although the women's squad couldn't win a medal, youngster Unnati Hooda believes that the PM never discriminates between medallists and non-medallists. She didn't hesitate to convey her thoughts to the PM.

Answering the same, PM Modi said that he firmly believes that Unnati will also shine in the future and that she has a long way to go. He also told her to never allow success to make her feel complacent.

"Our women's team has shown time and again their class. It is just a matter of time, if not this time, next time we will surely win."

