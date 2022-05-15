Thomas Cup 2022: India crowned champions on their first-ever finals appearance, twitterati react

The Indian men's badminton team vanquished 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals of the 2022 Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Sunday (May 15). India scripted history on their first ever finals appearance by dethroning the defending champions to win the prestigious badminton tournament.

It all started when the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen, brimming with confidence, outpowered Anthony Ginting of Indonesia with a 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 scoreline in the first match final.

Thereafter, the top Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty helped India extend their lead to 2-0. They thrashed the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan-Kevin Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the men's doubles to record India's second win of the day.

Not long after, Kidambi Srikanth humbled Indonesia’s second singles player — Jonatan Christie in straight sets 21-19, 23-21. Team India were crowned champions of the 2022 Thomas Cup after a 3-0 clean sweep over the Indonesians.

#Badminton HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥺Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for thest time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia3-0 in the finalsIt's coming home! 🫶🏻 #ThomasCup 2022 HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥺❤️Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 🇮🇩 3-0 in the finals 😎It's coming home! 🫶🏻#TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/GQ9pQmsSvP

Thomas Cup 2022: Twitter reacts as Indian wins the badminton tournament

India's men's team comprising of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put up a superlative show in the finals to fetch India their first-ever Thomas Cup win.

BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra spoke about India's triumph:

"There are no words to describe my feeling after India's title triumph. The selectors showed faith in the senior players and their form while the youngsters showed that they can step up and take responsibility. I am confident that this title triumph would only encourage young players to dream big but also be a new chapter for men’s badminton in the country."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, Badminton Association of India praised the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best throughout the tournament:

“It's a very proud moment for Indian badminton. We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win."

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Indian shuttlers from all sides.

Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha hailed India’s unstoppable efforts and recalled past memories:

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha 🏸 When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the mens badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the mens badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality 👌🇮🇳🏸

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha Thomas Cup Champions 2022 - INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport. Thomas Cup Champions 2022 - INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport.

Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal congratulated the Indian men's team for winning the prestigious badminton tournament:

Cricket commentator/presenter Harsha Bhogle said that India's win will inspire many:

Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra lauded the Indian badminton contingent's incredible achievement:

Abhinav A. Bindra OLY @Abhinav_Bindra What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elated by the Indian shuttlers' performance:

Narendra Modi @narendramodi The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.

Retired Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that it was a historic moment in Indian sporting history:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏼 #ThomasCup Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India 🙌🏼 🇮🇳 #ThomasCup https://t.co/e42D01eCm3

Indian women's hockey player Rani Rampal congratulated the Indian men's team for winning the Thomas Cup badminton tournament:

Professional Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna hailed India's victory:

Indian football great Sunil Chhetri wrote:

"Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done".

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11

Congrats to the players and staff.

Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.Congrats to the players and staff.Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.Congrats to the players and staff.Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. 👏

